Ozuna turned his boat during the COVID-19 quarantine into a makeshift recording studio where he unleashed inspiration to create his new single and video, “Caramelo,” according to Efe in written statements.

“I kept working and creating music during these times, in this way ‘Caramelo’ arises,” said the Puerto Rican urban singer.

“Basically I had to spend the most time of this quarantine in my boat and this ended up being a recording studio. More songs and good music coming from the heart are coming for all my fans,” said Ozuna.

In the statement accompanying “Caramelo”, it is assured that with this success the artist pleases the thousands of complaints on his social networks in search of an answer to the question of “when do you go out?”.

It is another bet of the interpreter to a rogue romanticism on a slow reggaeton base, very proper to awaken sensuality from the dance, notes the note on the style of his new work.

VIDEO DIRECTED BY NUNO GOMES

Filmed in Miami, the video, directed by Nuno Gomes, is a journey “as attractive as it is provocative” through a sweetened world in clear reference to the title “Caramelo”.

In the midst of this temptation scenario, Ozuna, like a “bandit”, sings to his “bandolier” convinced that, even far from him, it will continue to be his favorite treat.

The singer has been actively working for the past few months, adjusting to the new security and social distancing measures required by the COVID-19 pandemic.

His most recent works include his collaborations with artists such as The Black Eyes Peas and J Ray Soul, on the song “Mamacita”, which currently ranks among the top 10 places on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs list and already has more 100 million views on the YouTube video platform.

Also, the so-called “black man with the clear eyes” recently collaborated on the single “Fuego del calor” with the renowned music producer Scott Storch and the American rapper Tyga.