Singers Anuel AA, Brytiago, and Espinoza Paz were announced Monday as winners of the Latin BMI Awards to songwriters, publishers, and managers of the most-listened Spanish songs in the past year in the United States.

The list also includes composer and producer Gaby Music and Mexican regional music composer Geovani Cabrera.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the award ceremony could not be done in person, but was done digitally. Wisin and Yandel, who were to receive this year’s BMI Presidential Award, will be honored at the 2021 gala.

Gaby Music was named Contemporary Latin Music Composer of the Year for creating eight of BMI’s most played songs, including “Taki Taki”, distinguished as Contemporary Latin Song of the Year, an award he shares with Ozuna, Vicente Saavedra and Jorden “Pardison Fontaine ”Thorpe. Other songs co-written by Gaby Music include “Addictive”, “Guilty”, “She wants to drink”, “La player (bandolier)”, “Without pajamas”, “Unique” and “Crazy Pod”, adding to his career a total of 15 Latin BMI Awards.

The award for Mexican regional music composer of the year went to Geovani Cabrera for four songs: “Through the glass”, “The luxury of having you”, “Second option” and “They will make you want to see me”. This brings his BMI Latino Awards total to 12 in his career. “They did not tell you wrong”, written by Edgar Barrera, was named a regional Mexican music song.

For the fifth consecutive time, Sony / ATV Music Publishing won the position of Latin Publisher of the Year, with 16 of the most played songs, including “Taki Taki”, “Friends with Rights”, “Bebe”, “Clandestino”, “Dinero”, “The loan” and “It is not fair”.

This year, BMI welcomed 24 award-winning artists for the first time, such as Anuel AA, Brytiago, Sky, Adriel Favela and DJ Khaled, producer of “Dinero” with Jennifer López and Cardi B.

Espinoza Paz received his 47th Latino BMI and is now the most awarded regional artist with this recognition. This edition was recognized for “Quality and quantity”, “I better stay away” and “Don’t screw my life”.

Fans can watch video messages, hear the winning tracks, and learn more about songwriters at www.bmi.com/latin2020.

Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) defends the rights of music and represents the public performance rights of nearly 15 million musical works created and owned by more than a million singer-songwriters, songwriters, and publishers.