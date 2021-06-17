Ozone pollution increases in Antarctica

Recent studies have shown that tropospheric ozone concentrations are increasing globally in the southern hemisphere, and the authors of the new work, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, set out to conduct a more localized analysis using ozone data. measured between 1992 and 2018 both at ground level and in the atmosphere, from the lower to the upper layers, and taken at eight sampling stations in Antarctica.

Ozone sources in Antarctica

The results reveal that the amount of ozone in the troposphere was lower during December, January and February, corresponding to the austral summer, when the sun is intense enough to break down more ozone than is created. Furthermore, they discovered that the main sources of ozone were both natural –mainly the snow cover of the great plateau of East Antarctica and the ozone produced by air mixing from the upper stratosphere to the troposphere- as anthropic, since some originated in the extreme south of South America.

The researchers also found that ground-level ozone had risen to 0.14 parts per billion per year for the duration of the samplingseven taking into account natural and seasonal patterns. Due to ozone’s ability to retain heat near the Earth’s surface, this growing trend could have negative impacts on the region in the future, the researchers conclude.