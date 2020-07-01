Los Angeles, USA

« Ozark », the series on drug traffickers Netflix, which has received critical acclaim in its third season, will come to an end with a fourth batch of episodes that will be divided into two parts of seven chapters each, the company reported on Tuesday.

The streaming platform premiered this spring the third season of « Ozark » with 97% positive reviews according to the rating aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, so it has decided to extend its finale with a double delivery, something it did with other series hit as « Bojack Horseman ».

Due to the slowdown that the coronavirus pandemic has caused in the filming, the premiere is not expected to arrive until 2021.

Although the series had a moderate response from the audience when it premiered in 2017, which compared it to « Breaking Bad », as the seasons have progressed « Ozark » added more audiences and It has become one of Netflix’s top rated original productions.

The fourth season will end the plot in which a wealthy Chicago family, the Byrdes, move to a rural area of ​​the United States to enter a tangle of money laundering and drug trafficking in order to escape death.

The series was nominated for Emmy 2019 for Best Television Drama, which ultimately won « Game of Thrones » and also received mentions from its stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in the acting categories.

For her part, Julia Garner took the award for best supporting actress for her role as a young criminal who becomes a decisive figure for the family.

Virtually the entire series is filmed in the Ozark region, which includes the states of Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas and is a popular vacation destination for rural central America.

Among other aspects, « Ozark » has been described as a family drama, with criminal overtones, set in the heart of « Deep America ».