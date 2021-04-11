Oyonesa golea at Casalarreina’s home (1-4)

04/11/2021 at 8:12 PM CEST

The Oyonesa signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Casalarreina during the duel held in El Soto this Sunday, which ended with a score of 1-4. The Casalarreina wanted to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 3-0 defeat in the previous match against the Arnedo. Regarding the visiting team, the Oyonesa lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the CD Calahorra B. With this defeat the Casalarreina remained in sixth position after the end of the match, while the Oyonesa it is fourth.

The first half of the game started in a favorable way for him Oyonesa, which kicked off in El Soto with a bit of David costa. After this, the first period ended with a score of 0-1.

In the second half came the goal for the Oyonés team, who increased their difference through another goal from David costa in the 56th minute. After a new move, the visiting team increased the score, increasing the income thanks to a hat-trick of David costa at minute 70. But later the Casalarreina he cut distances by putting the 1-3 thanks to the goal of Left in the 88th minute. The Oyonés team increased their advantage with a goal of Legs moments before the final whistle, in 89, concluding the confrontation with the result of 1-4.

The coaches made all possible changes. By the Casalarreina jumped off the bench Unai, Stephano, Asier, Left Y Yaron replacing Celso garcia, Saul, Chacho, Diego Y Of the party, while the changes of the visiting team were Sebas, Narvaiza, Legs, Honrubia Y Race, who jumped onto the pitch for Alonso, David costa, Javi pavia, Diego Gomez Y Kevin.

The referee showed a total of five cards: two yellow to the Casalarreina (Pani Y Pitilla) and two to Oyonesa (Alonso Y Viti). In addition, there was a red card, specifically to Pablo Beraza by the local team.

With this result, the Casalarreina he gets 27 points and the Oyonesa achieves 28 points after winning the match.

On the following day the team of Jose Trejo will face against The road, Meanwhile he Oyonesa of Fernando Fuertes will be measured against Yagüe.

Data sheetCasalarreina:Fernandez, Pani, Uzal, Diego (Left, min.79), Pablo Beraza, Jorge Bernal, De La Parte (Yarón, min.79), Chacho (Asier, min.62), Pitilla, Saúl (Estéfano, min.46 ) and Celso Garcia (Unai, min.46)Oyonesa:Kevin (Carrera, min.88), Felix Pavia, Alonso (Sebas, min.61), Viti, Javi Pavia (Patas, min.73), Escribano, Diego Gómez (Honrubia, min.88), Raúl Rodríguez, Saul, David Costa (Narvaiza, min.73) and RojasStadium:El SotoGoals:David Costa (0-1, min. 44), David Costa (0-2, min. 56), David Costa (0-3, min. 70), Izquierdo (1-3, min. 88) and Patas (1 -4, min 89)