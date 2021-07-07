Oyarzabal, the ‘ace in the sleeve’ of Spain

07/06/2021

On at 20:09 CEST

Luis Enrique bet on the surprise to try to overcome Italy and classify the Spanish team for the grand final of Euro 2021. The Asturian coach has lined up an eleven with several novelties and a big surprise: Álvaro Morata will start the semifinal as a substitute. A starter in all the continental championship games so far, the Madrid striker will have to wait for his opportunity from the bench. There will also be Gerard Moreno, the top Spanish scorer of the 2020/21 season.

‘Lucho’ already warned, in the controversial announcement of his call for the Eurocup, with fewer troops than those allowed by UEFA, that he wanted that all the mentioned footballers felt important, with the possibility of appearing at any time. If he had left any doubt that he trusts all hospitalizations, today he has just vanished it. Mikel Oyarzabal that between the group stage and the first two heats he has only played 94 minutes, it will be the offensive reference to try to beat the Italy of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. The objective seems clear: the coach wants a mobile ‘9’.

The other novelties in the eleven of Spain are Eric Garcia, holder to the detriment of Pau Torres, and Dani Olmo, at the site of the injured Pablo Sarabia. Both players will have the opportunity to show that they are prepared to live up to expectations in a highly demanding scenario. Especially important will be the meeting for the new Barça signing, who after a season in which he has had very little continuity he has earned the trust of Luis Enrique and has won over Pau Torres, who has completed a spectacular course with Villarreal. His appearances in the Eurocup have been, so far, quite good.

In the rest of the eleven, Luis Enrique has not made any variation. After dressing up as a hero in the agonizing penalty shootout against Switzerland, Unai Simón will be in charge of defending the ‘Roja’ goal; Azpilicueta, Laporte and Jordi Alba have settled on the defensive line; Busquets, Koke and Pedri are untouchable in the middle of the field; Ferran Torres, in attack, will try again to generate imbalance. The Valencian, in fact, is the only attacking piece that repeats ownership with respect to the suffered victory against Switzerland.