Oyarzabal: an Olympic star

There is a star of the Olympic Games budding who plays in the Real. As if it were a lit torch in the cauldron of Zubieta, shining with brilliance wherever it passes, Mikel

Oyarzabal will be ambassador of the club in Tokyo looking like the second most valuable footballer of all those involved. Another vitola of high rank that he adds to the collection.

A study carried out by the specialized portal ‘Transfermarkt’ has brought to light the 50 players with the most market value in the Olympic Games. Oyarzabal is valued at 70 million, a price that shoots it to second place, behind only Pedri, Barcelona midfielder (80 million). The Gipuzkoan crack stands out ahead of the Brazilian Richarlison (55 million), the Ivorian Kessie (55) and Spanish Dani

Elm (fifty). The clause that shields Oyarzabal in the Real it is worth 75 million.

The debut of Oyarzabal It is an Olympic Games is coming. The Spanish team opens this Thursday (09.30 hours) against Egypt and the Real attacker will start. He responds to one of the six members of the state team who repeat the call regarding the Eurocup and, without a doubt, he is called to become one of the leaders of his team.

Nothing new despite the 24 years that they contemplate OyarzabalNot surprisingly, the Olympic event comes to mean the sixth competition in which it comes into action this year. In case the League, the Europa League, the Cup, the Super Cup or the Europoca have known little between 2020 and 2021, Oyarzabal it opens in a few hours at the Games; he only needs to play a World Cup. Your service record is amazing.

Merino and Zubimendi, at the forefront

If the Real has in Oyarzabal the second most valuable player of the Games, his other two representatives with the state team also traveled to the country of the rising sun with chevrons. Mikel

Merino will inaugurate its imperial football in an Olympics listed in ninth place. ‘Transfermarkt’ rates the Navarrese at 40 million and is therefore among the top 10.

Like Oyarzabal, Merino aims to be the protagonist of the first lineup that Luis de la Fuente put in contention. Maybe next to Martin

Zubimendi in a medullary txuri urdin. San Sebastian is the 21st most valued for this thesis -20 million-. La Real, therefore, places three players among the 25 most valuable of the Olympic Games.

Shots for the League

Oyarzabal, Merino Y Zubimendi They are framed with Spain in the same group as Egypt, Argentina and Australia. The other Real Olympian is the French Modibo

Sagnan, who will seek Gallic glory by competing in the first phase against Japan, Mexico and South Africa. The ‘bleus’ debut on Thursday against the Aztecs (10.00 am).

The group league lasts until July 28 (next Wednesday). The quarterfinals are on the 31st, the semifinals on August 3 and the final on August 7. If Spain qualified to play for Olympic gold, its three royalists would arrive in time to play in the league shot. With break-in or the first signs of loading, time will tell. Sagnan, for its part, was declared transferable by Olabe. La Real, which starts the League at the Camp Nou on Sunday, August 15 at 8:00 p.m., is looking for a way out for the French defender.