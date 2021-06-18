OxygenOS will survive the merger of OnePlus and Oppo

The recent news of the merger between OnePlus and Oppo brought with it several questions, especially in the software section. Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, promised that the integration of the workgroups of both companies would allow to provide more stable and faster updates to their devices. However, speculation regarding what would be the fate of OxygenOS.

The custom version of Android will survive the union between the companies, as confirmed by the manager. In a OnePlus forum, it was Lau himself who responded to a user’s concern regarding the issue. “OxygenOS will continue to be the operating system for OnePlus global devices sold outside of China,” he posted.

However, this does not eliminate the possibility of the company turning to ColorOS in the not-too-distant future. In 2020, OnePlus began to implement the variant of the operating system developed by Oppo in its mobiles for the Chinese market, and this practice will continue.

It is also worth noting that the beta of Android 12 that was made available for the OnePlus 9 was running the ColorOS customization layer. For this reason, it is logical to think that the change of software platform at some point will also occur in the rest of the world.

Last chance for OxygenOS on the market?

If something has criticized OnePlus it has been the little or no update of its devices running OxygenOS. If the merger with Oppo serves to end this problem, welcome. Regardless, there will be no magic bullet, and companies will have to put more effort and resources into developing their customization layers.

Let us remember that the definitive integration between OnePlus and Oppo will not imply modifications -at least for now- in their respective product catalogs. Both companies will continue to work independently and the biggest change will be seen internally. Your development teams will now work together and collaborate closely on software. Can be the last chance for OxygenOS to ingratiate itself with the public, if you intend not to be forgotten.

Also in Ezanime.net