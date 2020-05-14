May 13, 2020 | 6:08 pm

The Oxxo convenience stores, a subsidiary of Femsa Comercio, have asked some of the owners of the premises in which they operate to give them a 50% discount on rents for the three-month period, or 25% for six months.

In the face of the health emergency, Oxxo stores remain open because the consumer sector in which they operate was declared essential activity.

“When the government announced Phase 1 of the contingency (by COVID-19) Oxxo contacted and asked us to pay 50% of the rent for three months (starting in April) or 25% discount for six months,” he said. Monserrat Pérez, daughter of the owner of a premises that she rents to Oxxo in Zumpango, State of Mexico.

Between January and March of this year, on average, three Oxxo stores were opened per day. Thus, at the end of the first quarter there were 268 new stores and a total of 19,598 Oxxo stores, according to the latest Femsa financial report.

Although we were paid the April rent without a discount, today, which is May 13, we have had neither the rent payment nor news from Oxxo. We have tried to contact them, but they do not answer their phones

Monserrat Pérez commented.

Oxxo usually makes rent payments the first 10 days of the month.

The proximity division (Oxxo) It had total sales of 45,620 million pesos, in the first three months of the year, that is, per day, Oxxo’s sales averaged 501 million pesos. Operating profit was 3,055 million pesos in said period.

“We did not access the discount that Oxxo was asking for. We thought they would continue to pay the rent because they did not close the store, ”said Pérez.

Femsa is mainly made up of four business areas: Proximity (Oxxo), Health (pharmacies), Fuels (Oxxo Gas) and Coca-Cola Femsa, which is the main independent Coca-Cola bottler in the world.

Femsa is the Mexican public company with the most cash. At the end of the first quarter, it had 133,470 million pesos in cash and its short-term commitments represent 31% of what it has in cash, that is, it has 92,457 million pesos left over even if it meets its short-term debt.

In an email, Femsa’s Corporate Communication area told THE CEO that, in recent weeks, the traffic of Oxxo stores has decreased, as in the rest of the industry, so they have had to close some shifts and even stores.

However, we are committed to continuing to bring essential products and services to our customers. In the same sense as the rest of the retail sector, we have seen the need to make temporary financial and operational adjustments. The foregoing, with the aim of preserving all jobs and continuing to ensure the well-being of our collaborators and clients

Femsa said.

The company commented that its collaborators belonging to vulnerable groups remain at home with pay; and has hired staff to keep its stores open as much as possible.