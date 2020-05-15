The market for telephone companies has grown over time in Mexico, and with it the expansion of many companies. Read: AMLO: Free Life Insurance for Staff Serving COVID-19

This is the case of OXXO, which ventures into the Mexican market for virtual mobile operators (OMVs) with OXXO CEL that offers accessible and attractive packages to its clients.

This new company offers mobile phone and internet services that are granted through FreedomPop, which is another mobile operator. So OXXO shares the same coverage and network as FredomPOP, which in simple terms is the same as Telcel, however it is not the same commercial offer as it offers interesting options for its users.

How to change or contract OXXO CEL?

To change or contract OXXO CEL you must make the purchase of an OXXO CEL chip and this is activated by recharging at least 50 pesos to the number that is on the package of your chip. When making the purchase you will be granted the benefits that the package contains.

By inserting your chip in the phone you will receive an SMS confirming the activation of your line and so you can enjoy your mobile service.

What are the packages offered by OXXO CEL?

The packages offered by OXXO CEL are the following:

For a price of $ 30 pesos you can have unlimited minutes and sms as well as 120 MB of promotional internet as well as 300 MB in social networks with unlimited WhatsApp. For a period of 3 days.

For a cost of 50 pesos you can get unlimited minutes and SMS for Mexico and the United States as well as 400 MB of internet with 500 MB for social networks and unlimited WhatsApp. For a period of 7 days.

With the OXXO CEL 80 package for the price of 80 pesos you can have unlimited minutes and sms, 500 mb of internet and 1,000 MB on social networks as well as unlimited WhatsApp. For a period of 13 days. For a period of 13 days.

With the OXXO CEL 100 package for the price of 100 pesos you can have unlimited minutes and sms as well as 1,300 MB of internet and unlimited social networks. For a period of 15 days.

With OXXO CEL 150 for the price of 150 pesos you can have unlimited minutes and sms for Mexico and the United States with 2,000 MB of internet and unlimited social networks. For a period of 26 days.

With OXXO CEL 200 for the price of 200 pesos you can have unlimited minutes and sms for Mexico and the United States as well as 3,000 MB of internet and unlimited social networks. This with a term of 30 days.

It should be noted that OXXO CEL has international roaming for the use of calls, SMS and navigation data in the United States. Something that other telephone companies do not count.

With this, OXXO gets close to companies like Telcel and Movistar and competes to win their clients.

