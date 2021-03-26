Oxford to test nasal version of COVID-19 vaccine with 30 volunteers

Mar 25 (Reuters) – Oxford University said on Thursday it will launch a study to investigate immune responses to a nasal administration of its COVID-19 vaccine developed with AstraZeneca, with 30 health volunteers ages 18 to 40. years to initial trial.

British researchers said in September that inhaled versions of the COVID-19 candidate vaccines developed by the University of Oxford and Imperial College would be tested to see if they offer a localized immune response in the airways.

(Report by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)