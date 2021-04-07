Oxford Stops Child and Adolescent Trials of AstraZeneca Vaccine

AstraZeneca coronavirus drugs. (Photo: EFE / ROB ENGELAAR)

Pharmaceutical AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have paused the trial of a coronavirus vaccine for children and adolescents while the UK drug regulatory agency (MHRA) looks at the possible link of the immunizer to thrombosis in adults.

Professor Andrew Pollard, from the University of Oxford, has clarified that the researchers do not harbor concerns about the safety of the trial itself, but has clarified that they are inclined to wait until there is more information in this regard, according to the British press. .

“While there are no safety concerns in the pediatric clinical trial, we await additional information … before administering more vaccines in the trial,” he noted.

The children’s immunizer trial, which began in February, has about 300 volunteers. Specifically, it is evaluating whether the drug produces a strong immune response against COVID-19 in children between the ages of six and 17.

The British Government urges to get vaccinated

The British Government has urged all citizens to continue to go to be vaccinated when they are summoned, either to receive the injection of AstraZeneca or that of Pfizer, the only two approved so far in the country.

The MHRA noted last week that 30 cases of these rare blood clots have been identified among the 18.1 million people vaccinated with that preparation as of the end of March.

Of the 30 incidents, 22 correspond to cerebral venous thrombi (CVST) and eight to other problems related to blood clotting with low platelets.

It is expected that the European Medicines Agency (EMA), whose safety committee “has not yet reached a conclusion and continues the an …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.