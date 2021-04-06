Oxford-AstraZeneca pauses pediatric trial of COVID-19 vaccine pending review by UK regulator

(CNN) – A pediatric trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been halted pending a review by the UK drug regulator of rare cases of blood clots in adults, an Oxford University spokesman told CNN on Tuesday.

“While there are no safety concerns in the pediatric clinical trial, we await additional information from the [Agencia Reguladora de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios] on their review of rare cases of thrombosis / thrombocytopenia that have been reported in adults, before administering more vaccines in the trial, ”the spokesperson said.

“Parents and children should continue to attend all scheduled visits and can contact the testing sites if they have any questions,” they added.

When contacted by CNN, AstraZeneca referred us to Oxford University.