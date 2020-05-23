Oxfam will be another in a few years, at least, one with 18 offices less than the 66 that it now maintains open in the countries in which it operates and more southern affiliates with voice and vote, at the level of Spain or the United Kingdom, at the table of the international confederation. This is what is contemplated by its new strategy for the next decade, which has not yet been published in its entirety as it will not be fully ready until September, but it will be announced on various channels. “It is a radical transformation by its own decision to see how the world and cooperation are doing, but accelerated by the current financial situation that has worsened with the coronavirus,” explains José María Vera, acting CEO of Oxfam.

“This strategy is the what and how we are going to do. We want to break with the North-South scheme, of a large organization that provides assistance, the idea is to go one step further in rooting locally,” he says. To undertake this “swinging” to the south, Oxfam’s physical presence is reduced in 18 countries, all of them developing: Thailand, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Paraguay, Egypt, Tanzania , Sudan, Burundi, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Benin, Liberia and Mauritania. Isn’t it contradictory? Vera responds like this: “It is decolonization. If there is one organization that has opted for the strengthening of local entities, it has been Oxfam. Now we have to trust and work with them horizontally, as peers. It is what I believe in,” explains Vera.

Only in Afghanistan, Vera believes, they do not fully see it possible to continue as allies of local civil society, because it is too fragile. “It was one of the most painful decisions because we cannot intervene without a physical presence. Although it will be attempted,” he adds quickly. Of the other weak states, they have chosen to physically stay in a dozen concentrated in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Central and East Africa. This leaves Haiti out, where the NGO faced a sexual abuse scandal against minors by its British affiliate whose presence had “already been canceled,” says Vera. “In Haiti, I think we can work with local organizations,” he says.

In addition, continues the head of the NGO, southern countries will join the club of affiliates of the international confederation; This means that they will become legal entities in their countries and will provide financing. As India, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa recently did, the forecast is for Indonesia, the Philippines, Colombia, Senegal, Kenya and the Pacific (a grouping of five current country teams) to join. “They conform as a local actor of civil society, as it is in Spain, in such a way that Oxfam ceases to be an international agency there,” he details.

Oxfam will have 1,450 fewer employees than the 5,000 members who now work in its programs

The office closure will not be imminent, but “staggered and responsible,” says the acting CEO. That means that the current programs will continue and labor contracts will be maintained for a variable time, depending on the country. This will extend the entire restructuring process up to two years. Later, Oxfam will have 1,450 fewer employees than the 5,000 members who now work in its programs, according to its forecasts.

“It is not necessary to remove iron, it is a painful decision, but we will do it responsibly,” he says of this large cut in personnel. The first way to make this 30% reduction in your human resources will be not to sign new contracts and not to renew those that come to an end. In addition, says Vera, the layoffs or terminations will be made well in advance “so that people have time to think, plan and look for another job.” And finally, he assures that Oxfam will do everything possible to “transfer efforts” to local organizations and institutions that include the workers who carry them out.

– Is Oxfam re-founded or is it that the cuts have come?

– The organization was not going through its best financial moment and the covid-19 has come to make it worse. Recognize.

But Vera stresses that the battered economic situation has only accelerated what was already planned for years to modernize the NGO. The pandemic has forced them to close their fair trade stores and cancel fundraising events, and individual donors are not in their prime either.

If, as the Royal Academy of Language defines it, a crisis is a “profound change with important consequences in a process or situation, or in the way in which they are appreciated” and at the same time “a bad and difficult situation”, Oxfam is in a crisis. Who succeeds Vera, who will finish her interim mandate in October, will have the task of leading that new NGO: smaller and more from the south. To continue with the usual: fighting against poverty and inequality. “I hope it is a woman,” ditches the Spaniard.

