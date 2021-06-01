Owning a dog or cat costs around $ 1,100 and $ 3,200 in your first year in the United States.



Specialists recommend including resources for the care of our pets in our emergency budget.

Photo: Eddie Galaxy / Pexels

There are people who adore animals and enjoy the company of their cat or dog because they make them have a better time.

But it is important to keep in mind that in addition to love and time, our animals will require a budget for their care and needs.

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), last year in the country the owners $ 103.6 billion was spent on their animals, an increase from the $ 97.1 billion they spent on the same item in 2019.

They were spent as follows:

$ 42 billion went to food and candy

$ 22.1 billion to supplies such as drugs

$ 31.4 billion went to veterinary care and pet products

$ 8.1 billion was for shelter, grooming, insurance, training, pet care, and walks

And as regards individual expenses, the American Association for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) points out that a person can spend between $ 1,100 and $ 3,200 during the first year. That includes the adoption fee, the cost of sterilizing, food, vaccines, supplies, bedding, and cages.

Christa Chadwick, vice president of shelter services at ASPCA. He points out that the first year expenses are often quite high because all the things that are needed for the new tenant have to be purchased at home.

CNBC Make It collected some other expenses:

$ 82, average adoption fee for cats less than one year old

$ 52, average adoption fee for cats over one year of age

$ 185 adoption fee for dogs under one year old

$ 109, adoption fee for dogs over one year of age

Eve Kaplan, a New Jersey-based certified financial planner, recommends considering in the annual budget between $ 2,000 and $ 4,000 for pet food, grooming, physicals and vaccinations.

Although Kaplan assures that you have to be aware that one or two medical crises can shoot the budget between $ 5,000 or $ 10,000 or more, for veterinary bills, so it advises to include the costs of pets in the emergency cash fund.

With information from CNBC Make It

