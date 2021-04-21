Owners will meet to define the future of the European Super League

After teams like him Manchester City and Chelsea, of the Premier League, and the Bayern Munich, of the Bundesliga, will show their rejection of the new European Super League, the owners of the 12 founding clubs would have a meeting to define the future of this new competition.

According to information from the English media talkSPORT, this Tuesday, April 20, the 12 owners, led by Florentino Pérez, president of the European Super League and from Real MadridThey will have a meeting to analyze all the reactions that have been had and the possibility of reversing this project.

Also read: Barcelona FC would not enter the European Super League; participation depends on the partners

This “emergency” meeting would have arisen after the negative response of practically the entire football world, from the protests of Leeds United at the game against Liverpool FC, to the demonstrations of Chelsea fans.

Although in an interview for “El Chiringuito” Florentino Pérez assured that UEFA could not exclude any of the teams from the Champions League for participating in the Super League, there are already several teams that “dropped” from this new league.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Arsenal are the teams that so far have spoken out about their refusal to the European Super League, and there is talk that Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona would be the next.

Until the moment of writing this note, the European Super League has not issued any statement on the continuation of the project and / or what will happen to the clubs that left it.

