With the Players Union moving away from the proposal put forth by the Major League Baseball office regarding the percentage of salary that should be cut to players to celebrate the 2020 season, multiple team owners are already giving up on the year.

According to a report by Buster Olney, an ESPN reporter, several owners would not mind not going out on the field.

“Sources say there is a group of homeowners perfectly willing to close the season, cut payroll costs and cut losses, and disparate opinions among the 30 team,” Olney wrote.

Olney described the division between owners and players as an “open chasm of suspicion and frustration.”

That sentiment, from the players ‘perspective, largely stems from the owners’ proposal that the player’s compensation would come from 50 percent of the league’s revenue in 2020 instead of the salary structure as it currently exists. ,.

MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark expressed his thoughts:

“A system that restricts player pay based on income is a salary cap, period. This is not the first salary cap proposal our union received. It probably won’t be the last.”

“That the league is trying to take advantage of a global health crisis to get what they haven’t achieved in the past, and negotiate anonymously through the media for the past few days, suggests that they know exactly how this will be received.”

“None of this is beneficial to the process of finding a way to safely return to the field and resume the 2020 season, which remains our sole objective.”





UNION PROPOSES 114 GAMES

The Players Union proposed yesterday a schedule of 114 regular season games, an increase from the 82 that the owners proposed, but without additional salary cuts outside of that agreed last March, a person with knowledge of the negotiations reported.

The opening day of the coronavirus-postponed campaign would be June 30 and the regular season would end on October 31, nearly five weeks after the September 27 date that the MLB proposal had kept from its original schedule. The union offered scheduling flexibility to include more doubleheads.

The players’ offer, like that of the MLB, would increase the number of teams in the playoffs from 10 to 14. Although the league proposal is only for 2020, the players union proposed that the increase be for this campaign and the next.





WAGE ADJUSTMENTS

Under the union plan, players would receive around 70% of their salary. The offer MLB presented Tuesday included a scale where players with the minimum wage of $ 563,500 would receive about 47% of that amount, while the highest paid, such as Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole with $ 36 million, would get less. 23%.

All players would have the option of not playing the season under the union’s plan. Those who fit the definition of high-risk people or who reside with one would receive their salary and length of service. Those who do not fall into that category would obtain the service time, but without the salary benefit.

