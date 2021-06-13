Owner wanted for the new Peugeot Metropolis GT and SW, is that you?

Peugeot Motorcycles has presented 2 new versions of its newly renovated Peugeot Metropolis 400, GT and SW versions. We are convinced that among the readers of Diariomotor there will be more than one future owner of this tricycle, which looks like a scooter with 3 wheels and is driven with the driving license B. The design and equipment comes directly from the car factory. and it is the cornerstone of this century-old motorcycle brand.

The entire Peugeot Metropolis range has been recently renewed, maintaining the 400 cc engine but now homologated to Euro 5 regulations, yielding 26.2 kW (35.6 hp), reaching 135 km / h. and consumes 3.9 l / 100km, according to data provided by the brand.

We tested the Peugeot Metropolis GT and SW

The great advantage of this scooter is that it can be driven with the B license since it is classified as a tricycle and it can be driven with the B license because it has, in addition to the front and rear brakes on the handlebar levers like any other scooter, it carries a brake pedal on the ground that distributes the braking between the 2 axles and provides added safety for users who are less familiar with driving motorcycles.

The range is based on a model called Metropolis Active Something basic in equipment, although with good details such as the height-adjustable screen, ABS brakes and flat floor in front, all with a starting price without discounts of € 8,990. The next step is offered by the Allure finish that completes the equipment with the new instrument panel that totally reminds us of the i-cockpit of the rest of the Peugeot 4-wheel models and that provides connectivity with our smartphone. It also includes a USB socket to charge the mobile. Its price is € 9,490.

The new versions that complement the range are called GT and SW. They include in their equipment the same double rear shock absorbers of their little sisters, but they have a small gas cartridge that allows to regulate the comfort of the motorcycle depending on the terrain on which we are going to circulate or the load, if we go alone or carry someone .

Aesthetically and if you look at the GT finish it is very sporty: a smaller screen, naked-type handlebars, they try to make Peugeot’s racing DNA clear and finish with the Satin Titanium colors and small touches of fluor yellow that stand out in contrast, following the styling of the new Peugeot 508 Engineered with its Selenium Gray color and hints of Krytonite green, although in the case of the Metropolis GT, for my taste, is excessively discreet. Outside of tastes, what we do regret is that in the dynamics we will not notice any difference with any of its range sisters. The price in this case are € 9,890.

The top of the range for the Peugeot Metropolis is represented by the new SW, a motorcycle that instead of a hood has incorporated a boot perfectly integrated into the bodywork as if it were a saloon. And achieving a total volume of 76 liters of cargo capacity. To give you an idea, the convertible version of Mini has 160 liters, that is, practically the same liters per passenger and a total length of 90 centimeters. In addition to the load capacity, the trunk becomes a very comfortable backrest for our passenger to the point that if he had to do a few hundred kilometers behind us he could travel them very rested. The price of this SW finish is € 9,995.

Dynamically the behavior is that of a heavy motorcycle, very heavy if we compare it with any other 400cc motorcycle and only 2 wheels. However, this motorcycle is designed for those who are not used to carrying 2 wheels and this is its strong point, because the ride comfort is very high. The size of the bike does not feel too large and allows you to overtake stopped cars at 1 traffic light. In addition, the moment of stopping the motorcycle is very comfortable, first with the locking of the front suspension, so that the motorcycle cannot fall to the sides and then the activation of the handbrake so that, without touching any of the 3 brake actuations, the motorcycle does not move forward or backward.

It accelerates in a lazy way and it is normal because you have to move 280 kg of weightbut once it’s up and running it doesn’t feel as heavy. The complex front fork with a double wheel that is smaller (13 “) than the rear one (14”) helps and transmits a lot of security when changing support. Even in very tight curves, reaching the stand to touch the ground, there are no rebounding from the front axle or strange rocking of the bike. On the road at 90 km / h, the maximum speed of the road that I could test the motorcycle, it accelerates and brakes well to overtake and move through the traffic of the road with a lot of solvency.

My summary is that the Peugeot Metropolis is a premium mobility solution that your car does not offer you, both because of traffic jams and because of parking in the area where you live or work. The level of comfort, equipment and safety you will notice that it is at the height of your car. If you have always dreamed of driving a motorcycle and wearing leather jackets, but they give you a lot of fear … make the transition between 4 and 2 wheels with the 3-wheel Peugeot Metropolis. It is the natural step.