Valladolid owner and president, Ronaldo Fenômeno wrote a very emotional letter addressed to the 22,000 members of the Spanish club. The purpose of the document is to send a message of support to fans amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which infected more than 200,000 people in Spain and left more than 20,000 fatal victims.

“We are separated by physical distance, but I am convinced that we have never been so close. Empathy is what unites us now. The collective spirit, responsibility, humanity. We are inside our homes for ourselves, for those we love, for all who we don’t even know and for those who can no longer be with us. We help each other, improving this solidarity in several ways “, says an excerpt from the letter.

Ronaldo recalled one of the most difficult moments of his career, the first knee injury, and other difficulties that can serve as inspiration for people to overcome the disease and the challenges imposed by the virus.

“When I suffered my first and most serious knee injury, there were people who said that I would never play football again and that I would never walk again. I felt like my own life was being taken away from me. It was in those moments that my limits were tested , and I struggled to change those opinions and show everyone that I could do what I wanted most. It was a very difficult three years of rehabilitation, motivated by the desire to return to feeling everything I could only feel on the field, with the ball at my feet In the end, perhaps the most emblematic of my entire career arrived: in 2002, there I was, in Japan, playing in a World Cup final with Brazil, scoring two goals against Germany. For my country, the title five-time champion, for me, the consecration of my return “, wrote the former player.

Earlier this month, Ronaldo asked people to stay at home and respect the quarantine in Spain. He lives in Valladolid and said he is working from his home and maintaining virtual contact with club employees and football organizations. The Spanish Championship, like the other major European leagues, has yet to be resumed.

