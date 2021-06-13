Owner of the restaurant where AMLO ate was assassinated; It is the CJNG area

An armed group murdered Margarito Galvez Rosales, owner of the “La Guadalupe” birrería, where the President attended to eat Andrés Manuel López Obrador during a 2019 tour of Tierra Caliente, Michoacán.

On Friday, June 11, an armed group assassinated the merchant and burned his business located in the Ixtala Boulevard, in Colonia Tinoco Rubí, in the Municipality of Coalcomán, according to local reports.

On July 14, 2019, López Obrador published a video on his social networks recorded when he stopped to eat at the business of Gálvez Rosales, who appeared next to him.

“We are eating this birria, it is a traditional food from this region of Michoacán and I was very happy to eat here with Dr. Alcocer and Zoé, we are doing a tour to visit IMSS-Bienestar hospitals”, expressed the President.

Following the President’s request, Gálvez Rosales outlined how he prepared this traditional meal and added that he was grateful for the visit to his restaurant.

“I am very grateful, it was a pleasure that you came here with me, with my family to try this delicious goat birria, thank you and the truth I thank the President who really wanted to meet him and be like this, I never dreamed of being close to the President of the Republic”, He said.

This Sunday morning, a present body mass was celebrated in honor of Gálvez Rosales in the Santiago Apóstol Temple, and he will be buried in the La Maquina cemetery, according to the Funeraria de la Cruz.

“Our sincerest condolences to the Gálvez López and Gálvez Rosales families. God grant them a prompt resignation in these difficult times “, published the funeral home.

Coacolmán is, like Buenavista, Apatzingán, Aguililla and Tepalcatepec, in the middle of a territorial dispute between the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and United Cartels.