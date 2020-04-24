A supporter of the Jair Bolsonaro government, businessman Flávio Rocha, chairman of the board of directors of Grupo Guararapes (owner of Riachuelo), said that the departure of the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sérgio Moro, is a symbolic loss, but that he sees no risks increase in corruption in the country.

“It is a loss because (Moro) was the symbol of the most important column of the government, which was elected for the fight against corruption. From a symbolic point of view, it is a loss, but I don’t think it represents an interruption,” he told state.

Asked about the accusations made by Moro, that Bolsonaro tries to interfere with the Federal Police to gain access to classified information, Rocha highlighted only that there is no risk of systemic corruption in the government. “Corruption presupposes something nationalizing. We are seeing the free market moving forward, which is the antithesis of corruption.”

The businessman also said that, although the State is increasing its participation in the economy during the covid-19 pandemic, in an attempt to smooth the crisis, it is clear that this movement does not represent a “return to statism”. “Braga Netto (Minister of the Civilian House, Walter) said yesterday that the State will act only as coordinator of the resumption process.”

Rocha also stressed that he was not disappointed in the president. “I am still very optimistic about the resumption. Economically, we are on the right track.”

According to him, the locals that are opening the trade again are realizing that the consumer is excited. Riachuelo should have, until the weekend, 30 stores in operation, which represents 10% of the total. Most of the open units are in the states of Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso do Sul.

Rocha said he was in favor of a gradual reopening of trade. “There are many different realities in the country. There are cities that have not had any cases of coronavirus. We must gradually relax the quarantine, with all the learning from that period and following new protocols.”

