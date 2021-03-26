Owner of boat stuck in Suez Canal aims to free him “tomorrow night”: Nikkei

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) – Shoei Kisen, the Japanese owner of the container ship that is blocking the Suez Canal, said his goal is to free the ship “tomorrow night Japan time,” Nikkei reported on Friday.

The 400-meter-long Ever Given, leased by Evergreen Marine Corp, is blocking traffic on one of the world’s busiest maritime channels for oil and grain and other commercial exchanges linking Asia and Europe.

A spokeswoman for the owner in Japan said that the refloating works are ongoing, but the company does not yet know when it will be successful.

“We don’t have an estimate of when the job will be successful,” he said.

