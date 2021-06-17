Owls of the Two Laredos Vs. Generals of Durango

Continue the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 the Owls of the Two Laredos Y General from Durango face in the same today Wednesday June 16, 2021, and here you can hear and see live the play from 8:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) in Mexico.

Owls of the Two Laredos (8-13)

The starting pitcher for the Owls of the Two Laredos will be Richelson Peña

Durango Generals (6-16)

The starting pitcher for the General from Durango will be Alexis Portillo

LMB 2021 Live: Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos Vs. Generales de Durango

