Owl Labs collaborates with Bechtle, the leading provider of information technology, to expand its distribution throughout Europe

LONDON, July 27, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Owl Labs, the award-winning leader in immersive and collaborative video conferencing technology and services, today announced its partnership with Bechtle, one of Europe’s leading information technology providers and largest systems company IT specialists from Germany, to strengthen Owl Labs’ presence in key European markets and segments. As a result of this collaboration, Owl Labs will continue to expand the reach, knowledge and implementation of its award-winning flagship product, Meeting Owl Pro, throughout Europe through Bechtle’s 80 locations in Austria, Germany and Switzerland and its trading affiliates. email in 14 countries, including: UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Poland, Hungary, Switzerland, Austria and the Czech Republic.

Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs, commented: “Business leaders across Europe are increasingly adopting hybrid work in the aftermath of the pandemic, and our recent State of Hybrid Work report reveals that 89% of business leaders across Europe plan to have a hybrid workforce in the aftermath of the pandemic. Furthermore, 36% of European companies are already investing in new communication tools and technologies to help facilitate this permanent move towards hybrid work We are pleased to be partnering with Bechtle to meet this rapidly growing demand and make it easier for companies and teams based in Europe to leverage Owl Labs collaboration technology to help them communicate clearly and effectively, no matter where. ” .

Ascan Collier, managing director of logistics and services at Bechtle, commented: “Workplaces are undergoing a profound transformation and companies now need new tools to facilitate the shift to the hybrid model. As organizations adapt to new ones hybrid work policies, they will need to take advantage of new technologies to ensure communication, collaboration and productivity are unaffected. As workplaces pivot towards hybrid work and progressive policies, Owl Lab is a key partner in helping our clients transform their work environments to keep up with rapidly changing workplace policies. “

As the hybrid model and remote teams become the norm, maintaining effective communication and collaboration among dispersed employees is especially important to business leaders. The Meeting Owl Pro solution enables companies to achieve a seamless, collaborative, and immersive team experience thanks to its patented smart technology, which automatically addresses whoever is speaking in a room using visual and auditory prompts from its high-definition camera. 360 degrees, as well as eight microphones and three speakers with a range of five meters.

About Owl Labs

Owl Labs is a collaborative technology company that is revolutionizing the way we connect. Owl Labs creates highly immersive and inclusive meeting and meeting experiences for today’s hybrid staff and virtual classroom. The company’s flagship product, the award-winning Meeting Owl, features a Wi-Fi-enabled 360-degree camera, microphone and speaker, all developed with proprietary technology, plus automatic zoom that responds to who is speaking. In 2020, the Meeting Owl Pro was included in TIME magazine’s 100 Best Innovations list.

Owl Labs continues to champion the move to hybrid work in its annual State of Remote Work Report. To learn more about Owl Labs and its comprehensive product suite, and to join the “Work From Anywhere” movement, visit www.owllabs.com.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG is one of Europe’s leading information technology providers, with 80 IT companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as 24 e-commerce subsidiaries in 14 European countries. Founded in 1983, the company’s headquarters are in the southern German city Neckarsulm, where 12,000 people currently work. Bechtle offers more than 70,000 clients in the industrial, commercial, financial and public sectors a comprehensive and vendor-neutral portfolio covering all aspects of infrastructure and technology operations. Bechtle is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX exchanges. In 2020, the group generated profits of 5.82 billion euros. Learn more at bechtle.com.

