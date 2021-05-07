Owen Wilson to star in Paramount’s action movie ‘Secret Headquarters’

Will Deadline report that Oscar-nominated actor Owen Wilson (‘Wonder’) has signed on to star in Paramount Pictures’ action film, ‘Secret Headquarters’, a project that comes from the do in charge of ‘Project Power’, Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman.

The project is described as a high-concept family action film, centered on a boy who discovers the secret headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden under his house and must defend it with his group of friends when villains attack.

The aforementioned Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman will direct and have co-written the script for the film along with Josh Koenigsberg, who in turn have been based on an original story by Christopher Yost (‘Thor: Ragnarok’). Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Bruckheimer Films will serve as producers.

The actor will soon be in the highly anticipated Marvel Studios series ‘Loki’ (premiering June 9) and in a new collaboration with Wes Anderson titled ‘The French Chronicle (of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun)’.