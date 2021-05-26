Owen Wilson is brilliant at Marvel Studios

Actor Owen Wilson will play Mobius M. Mobius in the Marvel Studios series Loki and his co-star Tom Hiddleston praises him.

The Marvel Studios series will be released very soon, Loki. Your success will largely depend on the chemistry between the actors. Owen wilson Y Tom Hiddleston. Luckily, it seems that everything has worked very well between the two and that is why the protagonist of the show has praised his co-star.

In a recent interview, Tom Hiddleston wanted to make it clear that the relationship and chemistry of Loki with Mobius M. Mobius from Owen wilson will shock fans:

“It’s really exciting. It’s something I haven’t seen at Marvel Studios, particularly with Loki, and I think it definitely takes him to a new place. “

“Owen Wilson has a natural intelligence and a natural curiosity about the world, which is very unique to him. And he brings it all to his character. Mobius can be light and bright, funny and curious, but it can also be intense. I loved that Owen wanted to change his appearance as well, helping to create the world of TVA and his story within it. “

Tom Hiddleston defined the interpretation of his co-star as follows:

“I think the public has never seen Owen Wilson like this. What he’s done to bring Mobius to life is brilliant. He is smart, compassionate, funny and original. I loved working with him. He is such a broad man of such range, tastes and talents. We really connected from the start. And then together, I hope I have created something really interesting. “

Synopsis of the Loki series:

“After the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Loki gets the Tesseract and using it changes space-time. That is why he is captured by the TVA (Time Variation Authority) and they will force him to work with them to repair all the chaos he has caused ”.

The series of Loki will premiere on June 9 in Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link.