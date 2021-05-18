Owen on Kane’s Possible Exit: “It’s Now or Never”

05/18/2021 at 6:13 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Former Manchester United striker, Michael Owen, has shown his support for Harry Kane in relation to his possible departure from Tottenham at the end of the season: “A footballer’s career is short and Tottenham are many miles away from winning titles right now. It’s now or never.”.

The Tottenham attacker, as revealed by Sky Sports, will leave London and his future is unknown. At 27, the Briton is one of the club’s flagship players and his departure is a real ordeal. “We cannot fault Kane for wanting a new challenge. He has shown great loyalty, but it would be a shame if he ended his career without titles.”, said the ex-footballer.

You can’t blame @HKane wanting a new challenge. It’s a short career and @SpursOfficial are miles off winning things at present. It was now or never. He’s shown great loyalty but it would be a huge shame if he finished his career with no medals to show for it. – michael owen (@themichaelowen) May 17, 2021

Harry kane He is completing an excellent campaign and will be one of England’s offensive referents in the next European Championship. Despite the gray season of the Londoners with José Mourinho, the attacker has scored a total of 32 goals and has distributed 16 assists in 47 appearances this season.

Get out of the Premier League?

The British will complete his eighth season with the Tottenham Hotspur first team at the end of the course. Formed in the lower categories, the forward came out loaned to Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester City between 2011 and 2013.

Harry Kane is an extremely English footballer in all his facets. He has a great physique, good hitting from the middle and long distance and is a constant threat attacking spaces. Several European clubs have shown interest in signing the attacker, although it seems difficult for the player to leave the islands.