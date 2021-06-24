Ovince Saint Preux impressed with Ngannou: “He made me feel like a little bitch”

Francis Ngannou as UFC World Heavyweight Champion | Image: Mike Roach / Zuffa LLC

Ovince Saint Preux will not stay at heavyweight after training with UFC champion Francis Ngannou, saying “I know how to stay in my lane.”

Saint Preux returns to the Octagon on Saturday at UFC Vegas 30 co-main event when he takes on Tanner Boser in a heavyweight bout Short-term. Saint Preux was originally going to face Maxim Grishin on this undercard at light heavyweight, but after Grishin withdrew from the fight due to injury, the UFC asked him to move up to heavyweight to face Boser and remain on the undercard.

Although Saint Preux He only has one heavyweight bout in the UFC, a split decision loss to Ben Rothwell last year, had no problem saying yes to the chance to go up and fight Boser in order to keep a fight reserved.

However, while Saint Preux has no problem fighting Boser at heavyweight, this not a permanent thing for OSP. In fact, it was a training session with Ngannou, the UFC heavyweight champion, that convinced Saint Preux that heavyweight is not the end goal.

«Seeing him in person, I think he’s a big guy. Then when you get to train with him, and he’s like, ‘OK, little brother’ – boom. ¿Why did it make me feel like a little bitch, as if literally throwing me away? I’m like, cool. More or less, I know how to stay in my lane, ”Saint Preux told MMAFighting.com.

OSP agreed to the Boser fight knowing that “The Bulldozer” is among the smallest heavyweights on the list., so you think you have a better chance of winning. After losing to one of the biggest heavyweights, Rothwell, last year, and having a tough workout with champion Ngannou, Saint Preux has no problem staying in his own lane.

