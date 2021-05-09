Oviedo summary and goals

05/09/2021 at 6:22 PM CEST

EFE

Sabadell’s good run was broken. The Harlequin team had two consecutive victories but succumbed at the Carlos Tartiere and their goal of permanence is complicated with only four days ahead. A match that was decided in practically a minute, just before the end of the first part. Oscar Rubio tied at 38 the target of Adri Ríos but Nahuel he was in charge of neutralizing the alegrías harlequinadas with a target in the 39 that was already definitive. Three points that give Oviedo air and, incidentally, the favorable average goal in the particular duel between the two.

OVI

SAT

Real Oviedo

Femenias; Lucas, Grippo, Arribas, Mossa; Sangalli, Edgar, Jimmy, Borja Sánchez (Christian, 87 ‘); Nahuel (Borja Valle, 75 ‘) and Rodri (Obeng, 75’).

Sabadell

Mackay; Rubio, Sánchez, Juan Ibiza, Sierra (Víctor García, m. 63), Cornud (Aarón Rey, 79 ‘); Querol (Guruzeta, 63 ‘), Undabarrena, Boniquet; Stoichkov (Heber Pena, 71 ‘) and Hernández (Edgar Hernández, 79’).

Goals

1-0 M. 16 Rodrigo. 1-1 M. 38 Oscar Rubio. 2-1 M.39 Nahuel.

Referee

Ocón Arráiz (Riojan). TA: Edgar (52 ‘), Carlos Hernández (55’), Arribas (38 ‘) and Grippo (93’) / Guruzeta (81 ‘) and Juan Ibiza (86’)

Stadium

Carlos Tartiere. Door closed.

The blue team went ahead completed the fourth now thanks to an assist from Jimmy from the right and an accurate shot in the small area by Rodri Ríos, who went ahead of Ibiza to beat with a cross shot to Mackay on his return to the blue eleven.

Although the game was not characterized by the presence in the areas, before reaching the break, Sabadell managed to equalize the contest thanks to a spectacular goal from blond from the front, who controlled with his left and hit with the outside of his right boot to beat with a ball pumped to Feminines.

On the next play, without the visiting team having time to savor the draw, Oviedo managed to get back ahead on the scoreboard after a bad pass behind Boniquet that Rodri intercepted in the rival area.

The shot of the Soriano striker, who defined with a cross shot against Mackay, He was repelled by the post, but Nahuel arrived in the second row to shoot at the goal and put it 2-1 on the scoreboard.

After the restart, Oviedo went out to look for the third and on two occasions avoided it Mackay: the first after a great shot by Borja Sánchez from the left and the second after a header from Grippo that the Sabadell goalkeeper repelled masterfully.

The match had more chances for the locals than for the visitors, however, in the last minutes Sabadell once again had the option to equalize the match and leave the NMR Tartiere with one more point on their locker. It was Feminines who ruined the occasion in the small area after one of the rebels chosen by Antonio Hidalgo, Guruzeta, was imposed on Christian in the jump and head the ball up, adjusted to the crossbar.