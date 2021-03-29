Oviedo de LaLiga SmartBank: Schedule and where to watch on TV

03/29/2021

On at 20:37 CEST

To start the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 32, East Tuesday the meeting between the Alcorcón and the Oviedo, scheduled to function in the stadium Santo Domingo.

Thus, the squad led by Juan Anquela will attend the game after registering a draw with Sporting de Gijón (0-0), a loss to Rayo Vallecano (3-0), a draw with Almería (0-0) and a victory over Mirandés (4-0). In this way, the potters are located in the position number 19 of the classification, where they are found with 31 points and -12 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Cuckoo Ziganda is positioned in the fourteenth place of the classification, adding 38 points and +1 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a draw with Ponferradina (1-1), a draw with Mallorca (0-0), a defeat against Leganés (3-1) and a draw with Espanyol (1-1).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Alcorcón against him Oviedo of the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 32 will be held on Tuesday, March 30 at 7:00 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.