Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, during the conference where the operation carried out on October 17 in Culiacán, Sinaloa was explained (PHOTO: PRESIDENCIA / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

« I ordered that this operation be stopped and that alleged criminal be released. ». This is the statement that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made last week in reference to the « Culiacanazo », the military operation that occurred on October 17, 2019 in Sinaloa, in which Ovidio Guzmán – son of ‘El Chapo – was arrested. ‘Guzmán– but that moments later he was released after a series of violent events that broke out in the Culiacán capital.

In the article « Ovid smiles » published this week Reforma details four reasons why this statement by the president is worrying.

One: « Confirms that the ‘Culiacanazo’ continues to be a source of lies and half-truths on the part of the federal government and the President himself » And they explain that the facts have been reported to the public as the « routine operation »; then a « casual run-in »; then the « planned operation »; ending in the « failed operation ».

The text refers to the fact that at first it was reported that the decision to stop the operation and release Ovidio had been agreed by the Security Cabinet. And they quote Secretary Alfonso Durazo, who then told senators: « The members of the security cabinet, my Admiral Ojeda, General Sandoval and a servant, made the decision, by mutual agreement, of the withdrawal of our personnel, even when it was not possible in by virtue of the circumstances of taking the persecuted into custody ”.

Members of a special unit of the Mexican army leave a military zone to increase security after armed men from the Sinaloa cartel clashed with federal forces, resulting in the release of Ovidio Guzmán, (Photo: . / Stringer)

Two: « The President insisted on his justification to stop the operation to avoid civilian deaths », and recalls the text that the operation left at least 8 dead, 16 wounded, 51 inmates escaped, as well as “a profound mark on the collective imagination of Sinaloa. Nobody, absolutely nobody, has been responsible for that. No sanction, no waiver«

The same is highlighted that « they fixed a problem created by themselves », by avoiding the deaths of 11 soldiers kidnapped by members of the Sinaloa Cartel in five parts of the state. It is also indicated that although the Army was in a position to armies and personnel to win the battle in the area of ​​the operation, “they could no longer risk the lives of the military and their families. It was not a choice: they had no other«

Three: The text questions the reason why López Obrador revives that topic right now, in the midst of a spike in infections and deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic crisis and its decline in popularity.

« For what? To emphasize that he commands … as if we did not know « .

Four: « And most serious, the President confirms that the decisions in an operation of this nature within the armed forces are made by him. That there is no collegiate body, teamwork, or deliberation; but personalism and concentration of power ”.

And the column at this point insists that the president only endorses unilateralism in making this type of decision. and they also consider that « the security cabinet is willing to endorse that simulation and lie about it to society and Congress. » Given this, the text recalls that these days the agreement will be approved that in a few words « will confirm the army as the institution in charge of public security in Mexico for the next five years. »

The column concludes: “With an untimely and unnecessary message about his role in the failed operation that put the Mexican state at the mercy of the Sinaloa Cartel, the President entrenches himself: I ordered. Meanwhile in Sinaloa, the drug trafficker celebrates. Ovid smiles: he was released by the President«

Regardless of the angle of the camera, Ovidio Guzmán always looks down on the slow in disdain and to show his power (Photo: File)

On the other hand, the message did coincide with a similar scene that occurred over the weekend, with the violent events registered in the state of Guanajuato, as a result of the arrest of the mother, sister and cousin of José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, alias “El Marro”, leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, a criminal group dedicated mainly to fuel theft.

And although the threat that “El Marro” made to the federal government for these arrests was spread through social networks, this morning in his usual morning conference President López Obrador reiterated his position on these actions.

« Little by little they are going to realize that we have to purify public life, the country’s economic, social, political situation was very broken That is why it is the transformation (…) and here I take the opportunity to appeal to the people, so that crime is not protected, before there could have been the justification that there was no way to have an income because the government was at the service of a rapacious minority, But now the government is attending to the demands of the people. «

