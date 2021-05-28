Overwhelming. the new tuatara striker and aggressor

How do you improve on a 1,750 horsepower machine that currently holds the record for the world’s fastest production car?

SSC He did it with the two new versions of the Tuatara: Striker Y Aggressor. The Tuatara striker focuses on aerodynamic improvements that significantly increase your downforce. Specifically, the manufacturer says that said load was increased by three, producing 499 kilos at a speed of 258 km / h.

A large rear wing is part of the package, working in conjunction with the active rear wing, vertical stabilizer and the new diffuser. Ahead, a splitter and directional side flaps help generate forces in that area. In total, SSC says the aerodynamic improvements balance the vehicle’s additional support by 45.4 percent at the front and 54.6 percent at the rear.

While the power of the Tuatara Striker remained at 1,750 units. The Tuatara Aggressor received updates that allow it to develop up to 2,200 hp. The Aggressor also benefits from the Striker’s aerodynamic upgrade, but is not street legal. SSC intended it for the track only, although it offers countless customizations that SSC does not detail, apart from indicating that the exhaust sound is adjustable and that it may include elements of performance, aesthetics and experience not available in the street Tuatara.

Production will be very limited. SSC says it will make 100 standard Tuatara, 100 Tuatara Strikers, but only 10 Tuatara Aggressors. Prices are not mentioned either, a detail that will not be a problem for potential interested parties. It went without mentioning that inside they promise more carbon fiber and Alcantara, as expected.

