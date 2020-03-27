Coronavirus time, time of solidarity. Row and not give our arm to twist to bend the bloody epidemic. This seems to be a maxim that many personalities from the world of racket and, in general, from sports have applied.

The two people who started the biggest initiative to date are picking up absolutely unstoppable success. Not too long ago we learned about the project through the Twitter of Rafael Nadal. The Manacorí announced his support for the Red Cross Responds, an initiative that is based on different pillars to mitigate the effects of the disease, supporting public administrations and especially people in situations of vulnerability.

The time has come for Spanish sport to achieve #nuestramejorvictoria.

Along with his good friend Pau Gasol, Nadal established in his video what the clear objective of the campaign would be: to be able to reach the number of 11 million euros, so that the Red Cross can supply healthcare personnel with the necessary equipment, creating accommodation for special groups and many other actions to stop the famous curve. Rafa said that fans have always been there for athletes, supporting and celebrating in moments of happiness and showing understanding and empathy in moments of weakness. Now it is the turn of Spanish sports to return all that support to the people.

The answer was not long in coming. And it’s being absolutely overwhelming. Once the initiative and the support of the two Spanish sports referents were known, hundreds of personalities flooded Twitter with their messages and tweets of support, announcing their donations. In the purely tennis field, there have been several rackets in Spanish tennis during the last century that have already shown their support and announced their help: David ferrer, Roberto Bautista, Pablo Andújar, Carlos Moyá or Feliciano López, among others. Not only did they announce on Twitter that they are part of the project, since the list is broad and includes, of course, the tennis players in our country: icons of Spanish women’s tennis such as Carla Suarez, Garbiñe Muguruza or Paula Badosa were quick to promote the movement and ask for the support of all Spanish sports.

It is not only the tennis players who are participating: several of the most important tournaments on the national scene have expressed their support. As he Mutua Madrid Open like the brand new Mallorca Championships They have expressed their support and donations to the initiative promoted by Rafa, despite, of course, the situation of economic uncertainty that surrounds them (the Madrid Masters 1000 is already canceled, while the Mallorcan tournament will have to wait for future decisions by the ATP, probably influenced by the Wimbledon dispute or postponement).

If we extend the sphere to the world of sport, Spain can congratulate itself on the solidarity of its athletes. Carlos Sainz (both father and son), Sergio Rodríguez, David Silva, the Spanish Basketball Federation, Marc Márquez, Teresa Perales, Alejandro Valverde, Iker Casillas or Fernando Belasteguín are some of the well-known faces that have shown their support and pushed everyone, as much as possible, let’s do our bit.

Solidarity and support is, without a doubt, something that characterizes us as a people. And given the virus these should be our top priorities, in addition to staying at home and helping to slow down the curve. Thus we will help professionals to alleviate all this. From Puntodebreak we also send all our support for this initiative and we leave you the account number of the Red Cross to complete what must be an article of hope and union.

Red Cross account for the #CruzRojaResponde project: ES44 0049 0001 5321 1002 2225.

