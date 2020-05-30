Chivas added one more victory in this e-Liga MX after beating Santos 3-1 on date 15 of Clausura 2020, a result that put him among the top five teams of the tournament. Fernando Beltrán took control of the locals again, while Eduardo Aguirre returned for the visit.

SEE MORE: The Machine Whistled! Cruz Azul beats Rayados in the e-Liga MX

Guadalajara came from comfortably beating Necaxa on the last date. For their part, those from the region have become a irregular team of this e-Liga MX after obtaining victories and defeats in the last commitments.

Both institutions had important danger plays in the first half. However, it was Santos who advanced on the scoreboard during the clearing time after a big score from the Zano Egg ’Lozano.

📹 # NoTeLoPierdas

🕞45 + 2 ‘: G⚽⚽⚽L! In the last minute of the first half, Adrián Lozano overtakes Santos. # TeamBeltrán 0-1 # TeamMudo # Desafío 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/7zQQnkB8n9 – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 30, 2020

However, the Fernando Beltrán called the slate at the beginning of the complementary part after a great long distance right. When the match was closest in midfield, Oribe Peralta appeared to give the advantage to theirs at 80 ′ after an excellent collective move. the same Oribe placed 3-1 end in clearing time.

With this result, the ‘Sacred Flock‘ accessed Top5 inside this e-Liga MX. On the other hand, the lagoons continue with the instability that has haunted them in recent games despite staying in Liguilla positions.

📹 # NoTeLoPierdas

🕞79 ‘: G⚽⚽⚽L! Chivas turns the game around. Oribe Peralta marks the second of the ‘Flock’. # TeamBeltrán 2-1 # TeamMudo # Challenge 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/upGQ8jEXMS – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 30, 2020

Caliente.mx offers you the best mummies! 🤩 Sign up and receive a $ 400 gift ➡ LINK http://bit.ly/2RX485X