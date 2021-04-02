Overwhelmed !, Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja worry

Rolled over !, Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja worry | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja Run over? That was announced by the couple of youtubers in their Instagram stories, where you can see that things did not end well at all, because their appearance makes it more than evident.

In the video shared on social networks you can see the couple sharing that the musical artist Kimberly Loaiza has been run over and it is JD Pantoja who makes him known with a “The Biggest Cuteness has also been run over. ”

The YouTube stars appear in the video quite misaligned, disheveled and very dirty, giving the appearance that they did indeed have a strong incident. Fortunately, both influencers look pretty healthy.

Juan de Dios Pantoja shared that fortunately this run over was nothing more than a simulation for a video, so everything is recorded and his faithful followers will be able to see what happened now with the JUKILOP.

This video could mark the official return of Kimberly loaiza to social media, after a very important break to give birth to her second child: Juan de Dios Pantoja Loaiza or as it is very affectionately known: mini JD.

The followers of the famous couple are more than excited since Kimberly Guadalupe Pantoja Loaiza and her partner have announced that they will finally present the video of the birth of Kima Sofía’s new little brother.

The Linduras and the Pantojitas are waiting for their famous idols to finally present the face of their first boy. Much has been speculated about this since a photograph emerged on social networks of a baby that they claim is the son of Juan de Dios Pantoja.

According to rumors, the interpreter of You lost me would be quite upset with her family for spreading the image of her son, although on the other hand, the happy couple has shared that they have not sent images of their son to anyone, not even to their partner.

For the internet world, the birth of the couple’s second child was quite a feat and mainly, the surprising way in which the pregnancy of the music and YouTube star was revealed. Kim Loaiza revealed that she was pregnant when she was already in an advanced stage of pregnancy, at almost the seventh month.

Kimberly apologized to her loyal followers because she knew that they would be quite upset that she did not share the happy news to everyone and even more, that she had even denied it a short time before accepting it.

The speculations about Kim’s pregnancy were very strong, her radical way of dressing in her videos left the situation in evidence; however, she claimed to be gaining weight for surgery. Shortly after, he would release the video in which he would accept everything.

The now wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja indicated that she hid her pregnancy to enjoy it, this after how overwhelming Kima’s was for her because of the ridicule and bad wishes for her and her baby. Despite hiding something so important, Kim’s followers reiterated their love for her and her family and continued to support them.

Internet users enjoyed the final stretch of Loaiza’s pregnancy, who went from wearing huge sweatshirts to quite fitted clothes that made her belly show off in all its splendor. The celebrities also shared videos to reveal if it was a boy or a girl or when the new member of the Pantoja-Loaiza family would be born.

Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja enjoyed the pregnancy until the last moment, in the hospital they were still making content for social networks when she was minutes from giving birth, the star took the opportunity to say goodbye to her followers.