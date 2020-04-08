“We care about our friends in the United States, where the problem of obesity is well known”: Jean-François Delfraissy.

Being overweight is a significant risk for people infected with the new coronavirus And the United States is particularly vulnerable due to high levels of obesity in the country, France’s chief epidemiologist said on Wednesday.

The teacher Jean-François Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council that advises the government on the epidemic, said that up to 17 million of the 67 million citizens of France are at serious risk from the coronavirus due to age, pre-existing diseases or obesity.

“This virus is terrible, It can affect young people, particularly obese young people. Those who are overweight should be careful ”Delfraissy told Franceinfo radio.

“That’s why we care about our friends in the United States, where the obesity problem is well known and where they probably have more problems because of that factor.”

Delfraissy claimed that the 88% of those infected with the coronavirus only suffered symptoms similar to those of a severe flu.

The death rate for young people admitted to hospital with severe respiratory illness from COVID-19 was around two%he said but it rose to 14% in the case of more fragile people.

Despite the rapid spread of the virus in France, the country is still far from reaching the point where between 50% and 60% of the population has become infected and recovered and a certain level of “immunity from flock, ”said Delfraissy.

“Initial data shows that the number of people who may have developed immunity is less than we imagined, about 10-15%, ”said the veteran infectious disease specialist who has led French research on Ebola and AIDS.

He indicated that it was too early to end the confinement of France, which began on March 17 and will last at least until April 15. (Rts)