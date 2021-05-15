OVERVIEW-US Retail Sales Pause, But Record Savings Boosts Spending

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US retail sales unexpectedly stalled in April as momentum from government checks faded, but there is likely to be an acceleration in the coming months on record savings and the reopening of the economy.

Friday’s Commerce Department report also showed that March retail sales were much stronger than previously estimated, putting consumer spending on a higher growth path for the second quarter.

In addition, there were signs that Americans were beginning to shift their spending from goods to services, such as restaurants and bars, when more than a third of the population is already vaccinated against COVID-19.

“There will be a second-quarter boost for economic growth because sales were out of the ordinary in March,” said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York.

Last month’s retail sales unchanged reading followed a 10.7% increase in March, the second-largest increase in records and an upward revision from the 9.7% reported earlier.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that retail sales would rise 1.0%. In year-on-year terms, the increase was 51.2%.

Vaccinated Americans are frequenting restaurants and bars after being locked up at home for more than a year.

Households have accumulated at least $ 2.3 trillion in excess savings during the coronavirus pandemic, which should prop up spending this year.

“We’re going to see more and more people shift a larger proportion of their spending from ‘things’, which are recorded in retail sales, to ‘experiences’, which are reflected in broader consumer spending,” said James Knightley, International Chief Economist at ING.

Many eligible households received checks for $ 1,400 in March, which were part of the White House bailout package worth $ 1.9 trillion approved earlier that month.

Continue reading the story

Some economists said the neutral retail sales report could ease financial markets concerns about inflation, which were fueled by reports this week showing sharp increases in consumer and producer prices in April.

STRONG MOMENTUM

Excluding cars, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales fell 1.5% last month, following an upwardly revised increase of 7.6% in March.

The so-called underlying retail sales are those that most correspond to the consumer spending component of the Gross Domestic Product. Before it was estimated that they had shot 6.9% in March.

A separate report from the Federal Reserve on Friday showed that manufacturing output increased moderately in April, despite a decline in motor vehicle manufacturing due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

(Report by Lucia Mutikani, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)