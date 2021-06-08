Overture, the new supersonic plane that promises to travel from London to NY in 3 hours

The Overture, a new supersonic aircraft project, plans to fly to Europe in less than 4 hours for truly affordable prices.

Cecilia Durán lived in the Álamos neighborhood of Mexico City. Remember that when the Concorde plane was about to land, your whole house would shake. It was normal: supersonic aircraft produce that effect by being faster than sound. She lived it with relative closeness, because her neighborhood was on landing vector from the Capital International Airport.

Between 1973 and 2003, this was the only commercial supersonic aircraft in the world. He was in charge of Air France, and made flights from the Mexican capital to London and Paris. The advantages were several: instead of doing 12 hour transatlantic trip, passengers could be in Europe in 6 hours, just half the time. After 45 years of operations, the Concorde stopped flying. Today, almost two decades later, the Overture could replace it.

Fly to Europe in 4 hours

Many regretted the discontinuation of flights on Air France’s Concorde. Even if it was a high-end travel line, the masses were amazed by its powerful technical capabilities and how fast the plane was capable of reaching. Now, a new American project aims to replicate this success at a much better price for passengers. The Overture plans fly from New York to London in just 3 hours and 15 minutes.

It is an XB1 aircraft that, according to the schedule, could start operating by the end of 2021. The following year, the goal is to open a factory in the United States, to build commercial aircraft in 2023. The last stage, ideally, corresponds to make it an accessible travel alternative for a greater number of people by 2026.

In principle, the tickets should not exceed $ 100, according to The New York Times. It was originally proposed that they be flights to Europe, but the possibility is to be extended to any destination in the world. Under the name of Boom Supersonic, this project comes to awaken the “supersonic dream”That was left behind with the last landing of the Air France Concorde.

A carbon-free alternative

The plane will have a capacity of up to 88 people and will focus on more than 500 routes, mainly transoceanic. The founder and CEO of the company, Blake Scholl, is so confident of its success that he highlighted to CNN the following: “Either we fail or we change the world.”

Besides being an alternative notably faster than commercial flightss, one of the project guidelines is to make airplanes carbon neutral. This means that they do not generate any emission that is harmful to the atmosphere, so it is a much more sustainable travel option than traditional alternatives.

According to Scholl, “What you basically do is absorb carbon from the atmosphere, liquefy it into the jet fuel and put it on the plane.” Awaiting the first takeoff at the end of this year, the CEO predicts the start of a new mode of travel, which is not exclusive for passengers with high purchasing power.

