Overtaking on the highway without the extra 20 km / h will be much more dangerous

The DGT wants to eliminate the rule that allows maneuvering on the road up to 110 km / h. Without going over 90 km / h, it takes three times longer and we travel an extra 112 meters, more than a first-rate football field.

When last November the Ministry of the Interior and the DGT announced their intention to abolish the rule that allows exceeding the limit on secondary roads by 20 km / h when overtaking, they did not present any scientific report to back it up. Only they did it for consistency with the message about the danger of speed and overtaking. Besides, no other country in Europe allows something similar, they said.

In mid-March, the Council of Ministers carried out the reform of the Traffic Law that contemplates this change. This will allow its parliamentary process to begin with the idea of ​​having it ready before the end of the year. But there was no report either, despite the controversy that has been generated since the first announcement.

At the request of the association for the defense of drivers DVuelta, the professor at the University of Zaragoza and traffic accident researcher, Juan Jos Alba, has done a study on the matter. And it does not leave Traffic in a good place, which by all evidence points out that, in 2019, 16% of those killed in accidents died in a frontal collision, mostly due to improper overtaking. Although it can be argued that lowering the limit from 100 km / h to 90 km / h in 2019 was one of the reasons why, that year, the accident rate fell by 10% on secondary roads.

A FOOTBALL FIELD IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION …

Specifically, Alba’s study concludes that ending this 20 km / h margin will multiply by three the time that a car that passes a truck circulates in the opposite lane, going from 2.52 seconds (overtaking at 110 km / h) to 7.56 seconds (at 90 km / h); while the space that is covered in the maneuver, exposed to another vehicle in front, jumps from 77 to 189 meters. An extra distance of 112 meters that is much more than what a first division soccer field measures. In other words, the most dangerous maneuver on the road will be even more so.

Besides, the research is generous in its approach. Because it calculates an overtaking maneuver for a 16.5 meter long truck moving at 80 km / h, but it only takes into account that length and the 4.5 meters that an average tourism measures. Namely, does not contemplate time and space since overtaking begins; and neither does the phase in which the car returns, with sufficient safety margin, to its lane.

Dangerous overtaking of a truck

If the DGT warns of the danger of frontal collisions, what it must do is find out why they occur and propose the best solutions. Instead, it prevents faster and safer overtaking, the expert points out to DVuelta.

WHO WANTS TO RUN MS, LOOK FOR OTHER VAS

In addition, his report does not defend speed per se, but the greater safety provided by that extra 20 km / h margin allowed since the mid-1980s. Thus, he remarks that, from 120 km / h, the gain in time or space is very decreasing and does not compensate.

Motorists must be aware that they are driving on more dangerous roads and, if they want to go faster, they should look for alternatives, Jorge Ords, deputy director of Mobility and Technology of the DGT, told this newspaper at the end of 2020. It also acknowledged that there is no research linking frontal crashes and lane departures with rapid overtaking. And he claimed that if a wrong measure were to be proven over time, which he did not believe, it would be reversed.

The Race and Associated European Motorists Club are convinced that this is a mistake. And for that reason, although the measure cannot be legally appealed, they will try to convince the political parties during the processing of the reform of the Traffic Law. We are planning to ask for these scientific reports and studies of the economic cost of the signaling that will have to be modified, announced Mario Arnaldo, director of AEA.

Because one of the consequences of the 20 km / h less standard, as defined by Alba, is that roads and signs will have to be repainted. Among other reasons, because many sections where overtaking is allowed today will disappear.

SECTION RADARS ALSO COUNT

Meanwhile, from the Race, Miguel’s angels, his legal expert, also affirmed to this newspaper that it makes no sense to fill the roads with caravans at 80 km / h behind a truck or a slow vehicle, because drivers who do not dare to pass and those who do, but cannot, end up being stressed.

The last edge of the controversial project does not have to do with lives at stake, but with the pockets of drivers. Traffic does not deny that the measure that it wants to carry out will allow to end with a stroke of the pen with the possibility of having to fight with thousands of resources of fines imposed on section radars, of which there are 80 already in operation. They measure the average speed over several kilometers, and the driver can always argue that if he exceeded the limit, it was because he made legal overtaking at up to 110 km / h.

Last November, AEA already denounced this situation. Meanwhile, Traffic plans to install 75 new radars this year, the vast majority on conventional roads and 60% of them on section.

