Overrated? Ángela Aguilar is criticized by Internet users | Instagram

Angela Aguilar recently had the opportunity to attend the morning television program Come the joy for an interview, with the aim of presenting his latest single titled “There where they see me“However, some netizens criticized her very harshly.

In a short time Angela Aguilar He became a music celebrity, his voice has captivated millions as well as his beauty, surprisingly he is only 17 years old and is already a star of regional Mexican music.

For a few days the young woman singer She shared the launch of this new single on her social networks, which apparently she was very excited about, which has happened with those she has recently released as “Actually“.

Although several of his followers as always showed him their full support in each of his projects, it is inevitable that other Internet users have simply dedicated themselves to criticizing what he has achieved in so few years, as they claim that it was thanks to his surname that he has achieved its success.

The Aguilar family and Dynasty is one of the most famous in all Mexico, They are great representatives of the Mexican regional, this began with Antonio Aguilar, Angela’s grandfather, later their children continued with the same career among them Pepe Aguilar who is the father of the young singer.

Also read: Ángela Aguilar? VLA exclusive to defeat Hoy

That is why several Internet users affirm that the interpreter of “Tell me how you want“next to Cristian Nodal, she is a bit overrated and that thanks to her father and grandfather is that today her name is recognized in the musical field.

After her interview in said program, some Internet users shared different images of her and wrote several criticisms of her, mentioning that she did not sing as well as they wanted to make it look and that she was not so pretty.

Thanks to the fact that everyone has access to the Internet, many people tend to express their opinion without thinking about some occasions that could make the people who are pointing feel bad.

It may interest you: Brother of Luis Miguel, prepare series and would tell another version

In the case of Ángela Aguilar, fortunately she had the support of her family and some facilities to become an artist as she is today, however, Internet users do not have the right to criticize her talent, to date each of the events in which she participates has a lot of attendance and thousands of people continue to praise his talent, music and beauty.

Just as there are people who are dedicated to criticizing or rather expressing what they think about personalities, it is the followers who always tend to celebrate their achievements and praise their projects.

Also read: Micro strips of Noelia pass under her flirtatious charms

Part of the interview for Ángela Aguilar was shared in an Instagram video three days ago, the video lasts 4:14 minutes and has more than 35 thousand views so far in addition to 41 comments.

Mega talented dignified daughter and granddaughter, she sings beautiful “,” Good interview as always very professional and very charismatic Cynthia, both very beautiful “, wrote some fans.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Mostly they were more pleasant and positive comments than negative, although it is something that cannot be avoided the best for artists in this case, surely it would be to ignore all the negative and focus only on the positive that they have both in their lives and in their careers, as has this talented young singer.

An interesting fact about her video talking about the interview is that she revealed her pride in being a feminist and that in this project she had the opportunity to work with women, to make this beautiful and sad video come true.