It is well known of all that the human being is a simulating being by nature. There are those who maintain that despite having reality under our noses, we never usually enjoy it, preferring to choose to simulate it virtually to be able to do what we always dream of. It may be true, although it is also possible that it is only a question of balance. Nintendo Switch It is a platform to which the genre of video game simulation feels like a ring, or cartridge, to the finger. We go about doing the same thing, buzzing here and there or transporting logs in a truck through real mudflats. The developer Zordix Racing (studio in charge of Aqua Moto Racing Utopia) is aware of this and, acting accordingly, presents us, under the umbrella of the publisher BigBen Interactive, Overpass, All an off-road simulator that promises to put us in the most extreme situations (without transporting logs, drones or crazy goats in between). Ready to face a racing title where speed is far from the most important factor to consider? Get going analysis!

No power ups, no arcade trail behind the wheel. A me against the ground made career!

The first thing that should be emphasized before any of you consider putting yourself at the controls of Overpass, you must take into account what this title offers us and what it requires of us. And it is that the main ingredient of most driving games is speed and, in many cases, that much-loved arcade touch installed deep in our comfort zone. Well, it is true that in Overpass we at the controls of a UTV (Buggy) or an ATV (quad for colleagues), but here are the similarities with driving titles like Mario Kart. Neither power ups, nor large doses of speed or driving aids. What’s more, here we have to measure our steps in millimeters and study the orography in depth. Definitely, a tremendously demanding simulator that makes things really difficult for us from minute one of the game.

And it is here, precisely, where Overpass shows its strong point, since this requirement is managed through a fairly realistic experience (and I am not talking about its graphic aspect) in which the type of terrain, obstacles and slopes are part indissoluble of this proposal that combines driving and a fierce fight against an overwhelming, and well recreated, physics system. Our vehicles, how could it be otherwise, present us with different driving modes. While the buggy gives us the possibility to use the differential lock (in addition to 4 × 4 and 2 × 2) to get out of muddy and steep terrain full of obstacles (natural and artificial), the quad allows us to change the position of the driver to redistribute the weight. Something that helps to enhance the feeling that only by knowing the possibilities of our vehicles and intelligently applying them to our environment will we succeed.

To win … you have to lose

Derived from the realism of its physics and its high demands as a simulator, Overpass presents us with a truly devastating proposal. It is true that being able to alternate between the different modes of traction and having three different cameras at our disposal, provides an interesting strategic touch. However, it must be said, it’s easy enough to fall out of our vehicle or get stuck in really extreme positions. The solution here is to restart from a few meters back. In case of leaving the bounded terrain of the circuit, the restart is automatic; in case of getting stuck, just keep pressing the button to reappear. Unfortunately, on many occasions we have appeared in areas that force us to go back in order to overcome them (such as large slopes) or even, this has happened to us a couple of times, after reappearing we have found ourselves in a loop in which our vehicle It does not stop rolling, forcing us to restart the circuit from the beginning. And it is that in Overpass we have discovered the literal meaning of the expression bite the dust. Our battle against the environment, whether natural (unevenness, stones, etc.) or artificial elements (logs, wheels, bridges, etc.), is constant, requiring a level of total attention and forcing us to strategically tackle each foray so that the various obstacles do not damage too much our battered body. As if that were not enough, in a title in which each second is worth gold, we are penalized (adding time) every time we do not pass certain tests located at strategic points of the circuits, delimited by two red flags, or when we throw a cone or we break the tapes that define our route.

To know combine here between the various drive modes, something that is possible with a single button located on the keypad of the left Joy-Con (somewhat uncomfortable if you are left-handed), is essential to get us into the game dynamics. Here, on more than a few occasions, the important thing is not to win, although arriving in the shortest possible time is a sine qua non condition if we want to overcome our rivals, but… arriving! And believe me when we tell you that during the first minutes of the game the feeling was that we would never be able to finish a single race (we chose to face the adventure in its normal difficulty mode).

Ending like this, or worse, is a general tonic in Overpass

A simulator as complete as it is complex

Overpass presents us with a wide assortment of game modes ranging from Career mode, Free race, Custom Challenge or Multiplayer (both online and split screen). However, without a doubt, the cornerstone of this title is precisely the first of them. Race Mode opens a map with two types of tests before us: Challenges (competitions of one or more laps) and reward races (unlock vehicles, upgrades and equipment for our pilot). Without forgetting a tutorial that has come in luxury during our first minutes of play and that we can repeat as many times as we want. In this modality, we have to compete against other pilots in a kind of tournament, made up of squares, in which we have to give everything to unlock improvements (later available for purchase in the garage) and get money, accepting challenges or overcoming races ( 40 spread over 6 different environments). Money that is extremely useful for us to buy new vehicles (we have more than 20 to unlock), improve the ones we already have or accept, for a fee, challenges from other players. On the other hand, the system of signing contracts with different sponsors allows us to achieve extra benefits if we manage to meet certain conditions. Our garage (the point at which to buy and improve vehicles) also allows us to personalize our driver so that the mud does not extinguish all its glamor.

In addition, we have a damage system that obliges us to repair the damage caused to our vehicle, being able to do it between stages and stages of the same test or even at the beginning of it (therefore, starting with a disadvantage in our time). Unfortunately, such damages are not appreciable, visually speaking. Finally, with the playable offer, Personalized Challenge allows us to face the races by configuring them to our liking. As for the different multiplayer modes, they are simple, but effective. Of course, both the local split-screen mode and online have two considerable drawbacks. In relation to the first, the usual frame rate (30 fps) looks tremendously resentful. In the online mode … simply, and as usually happens in these cases, we have not found a single person with whom to compete to achieve the best race time.

Finding rivals has been impossible for us

Graphically speaking, the title generates opposing feelings. It is true that, at first glance, it does not look bad, presenting before our eyes, some really beautiful environments. However, the performance and various bugs they make the final experience suffer. And it is that the technical front has to face, worth the redundancy, at a drawing distance that makes various elements appear on the screen almost at our pace, and a popping that causes the level of detail to change continuously. If we add to all of them slowdowns in the water areas, loading times of up to 5 minutes (specific failures in which the loading screen loops) and some other hang that has taken us out of the game without prior notice, the result It can end up being, even more if it fits in a title as demanding as Overpass, really infuriating. Luckily, and it is not an excuse to mask the rest of the errors, the physics system is solid and quite accurately represents the reactions of our vehicles to the different terrains on which we circulate.

See also

The sound section is correct. Quite energetic melodies on the menus, voices in English (subtitles in Spanish) and a silence during the races that is only interrupted by the sound of our engine. Sound that, by the way, can be annoying (especially in the case of quads). One minute at full throttle and continuously to get up the slope that resists us, can get to drill, acoustically speaking, our entire head. To finish, highlight a excellent implementation of HD vibration. The variety of intensities and sounds emitted by the hybrid has surprised us very pleasantly.

Overpass – A playable technical challenge

Overpass is a really demanding UTV and ATV simulator. Here the satisfaction is not given by a quick victory, but by the joy of being able to overcome that circuit that resists us after several hours of play. A proposal that presents us with a good physics system, a wide variety of game modes and a wide assortment of vehicles and scenarios, but also leaves its flaws on the table. A poor graphics section, a performance, at times, unstable and various bugs that have led us to have to restart the game on several occasions. In short, a video game with great ideas that, despite not being as accurate as we would like in terms of its implementation, has a long road of optimization and improvement ahead, presenting a different proposal that simulator lovers will like.

We have analyzed Overpass thanks to a digital code provided by BigBen Interactive. Version analyzed: 1.1.0

Extreme simulation

Overpass is a demanding simulator as off-road as its buggies and quads. A title whose technical shortcomings fail to tarnish an experience that it fulfills in the playable field and that will be liked by lovers of the genre.

PROS

Its solid playable base supported by a robust physics system

Satisfaction in overcoming different challenges

Wide variety of modes, vehicles and scenarios

CONS

A demanding and unforgiving title

Graphically poor

Much optimization and improvement work ahead

Related