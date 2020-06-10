Share

Overlord came to Netflix a few days ago, directed by Julius Avery and starring Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, and Mathilde Ollivier, among others.

Just before D-Day, a group of American paratroopers fall behind enemy lines to carry out a crucial mission in a small French town. But as they get closer to their goal, they begin to realize that more than just a military operation is happening in that Nazi-occupied village, Overlord brings together Nazis and zombies,

a great mix, it’s a hybrid between war and gore cinema that surely will not leave you indifferent, bombs, shots and blood, lots of blood. An amalgam of concepts that works perfectly in this film produced by J.J. Abrams. Overlord it’s filmed in a brilliant way, reminiscent of war movies from before. Although like a horror movie has more pull; in fact it is fantastic how all ideas agree. Has a dizzying rhythm that does not allow breathing and also helps the fact that they do not skimp on using gore and body terror. The pace slows down a bit in a quarter of the first hour, but the rest is direct and without hesitation.

Overlord paints an impeccable portrait of how harrowing and hellish warfare is,

ferocity, trenches everywhere or piles of corpses everywhere. It is a film that seeks the spectator’s amusement, vibrant and exaggerated. From the beginning we know that you can’t take it seriously. If you go with that mindset, you will enjoy it. As I said, fans will like it war cinema, of terror and absolute gore. Photography captures the atmosphere of war, murky, dirty and bloody landscapes. Quite a point in favor.

The effects are accomplished,

do not clash and conjugate with the dirty aesthetic of Avery’s footage. Another positive aspect would be the soundtrack that accompanies the entire tape and makes it more entertaining and epic. In itself the film is a cliché of all genres that it encompasses and this may frustrate its originality. But still, Overlord is a movie to enjoy and have a fun time. It is a combination as great as meat with potatoes, although this combination sins a bit of excess salt and pepper.

