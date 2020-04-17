Working in ambulances for 14 years, Dr. Carlos Barragan got used to answering up to three calls in a 12-hour shift, often traffic accidents.

Bogotá emergency service number attendant 04/01/2020 REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez

Photo: .

The coronavirus changed that.

Now, Barragan and the other two members of his team are handling up to seven calls per shift in Bogota. Colombia is subject to a quarantine that has lasted almost five weeks and is expected to last until April 27.

“It has grown a lot for us,” said Barragan as the team organized protective equipment earlier in the day. The increase includes not only calls for patients with Covid-19, but also people suffering from mental health problems exacerbated by isolation.

When a coronavirus call arrives, fear comes to the fore.

“There is anxiety, there is fear, but we know that we need to do it because it is our job,” said Barragan, who is married and has two children.

There are more than 3,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colombia, and more than 140 people have died.

Calls to the capital’s emergency service number have increased exponentially, said Andrés Álvarez, director of emergencies for the Bogotá Department of Health.

“Before Covid, we typically received an average of 1,400 calls (per day),” he said through rows of attendant tables. “As of the first case on March 6, calls increased by 625%. We had days from 7,000 to 8,500 calls.”

About 80% are related to the coronavirus, Álvarez said, including people with respiratory symptoms asking for tests and wanting to know where to look for care.

Álvarez added dozens of attendants and home care physicians to the team to account for the increase, initially for three months.

The attendant Juliet Bernal has been doing the job for 13 years, but currently answers 10 times more calls.

“There are at least 500 calls, sometimes a little more,” she said before answering another one. “It’s one after the other!”

Health professionals across Latin America report hostility from members of the public who fear that they are spreading Covid-19, an experience that is repeated in Bogotá.

“You go to the supermarket or wait in line at the bank and people see your uniform and discriminate because they think you’re going to infect them,” said Barragan.

“I hope the quarantine works.”

See too:

Coronavirus: afraid of covid-19, owners in the Middle East abandon pets

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

