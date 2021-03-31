One thing is that the engine overheats when it is incorrectly calibrated, or the cooling system has faults and another when this occurs when the driver does it incorrectly while hanging the machine, the temperature exceeds the dissipation capacity of the system and the engine is It damages or at least fails and usually the cylinder head gasket is injured and, if the fever is more serious, the pistons, cylinders, bent cylinder head, etc., go away.

What is normal is that the engine runs hotter and shows a rise in temperature for various reasons when traveling on our roads.

One of them is due to the greater effort made by the engine against a lower speed of travel and, therefore, the passage of air through the radiator when ascents are made.

Overheating, a common roadside stranding

The second is that the air that is responsible for cooling the radiator is hotter, for example, in Girardot (38 degrees or more) than that of Bogotá (18, on average). Those 20 degrees of difference will be seen in the instrument, since it is impossible for the water to go down more than what the cooling agent proposes.

And is that the radiator is a heat accumulator. This in turn is transported by the water that circulates under pressure and at speed in a closed system, moved by the pump that drives the motor.

The water must be in physical contact with all the hot parts of the block and the chambers, in cavities that go in the foundries. And the pressure, which is usually about 12 pounds, is key for that contact to occur and there is the transfer of temperature.

If there are bubbles, the metal makes red dots and tends to melt, as it exceeds its melting point. This is like a rapidly spreading epidemic, because the blister will get bigger and bigger and the water will no longer be able to go back out there to rescue the heat. In a few minutes, the machine is damaged.

If all goes well, then the hot water goes to the radiator, in which it circulates through small tubes (impossible to physically probe), which in turn have an environment of sheets that make the air have more contact and time with those ducts and cool it down.

The air is forced by the speed of the car and when it is slow or stopped, a fan turns on which, usually at medium speed, no longer works.

Mishandling of the vehicle depending on the conditions can also influence overheating.

As there will be times in which the heat generation is low and the speed is high or the ambient air is very cold, for example, in descents or at night, a thermostat is in charge of limiting the circulation of the water to maintain a mandatory minimum temperature and that it is essential so that the mixture dictated by the computer is correct and it does not assume that it is in a cold start condition and orders an excess of gasoline that deteriorates the lubrication of the engine and the catalyst casings. Therefore, the thermostat is mandatory.

Enjoy the road smoothly

So, when you are on the road or in very hot weather, do not panic if the thermometer shows a little more than usual and, therefore, the instrument has a range or margin of operation in which nothing bad happens.

Solution. If it starts to rise a lot, open the heating tap and this will circulate some additional water, which goes to a small radiator in the cabin. You get a little overheated, but this helps lower the engine heat.

