Thousands of people affected by an Employment Regulation File (ERTE) still do not receive their promised and expected benefits due to mismanagement by the Executive. The collapse in the SEPE (Public State Employment Service) is such that they do not even answer telephone inquiries. This chaotic situation -to which numerous errors are added in the processing of the ERTE- has led to the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy to hire the company Agrarian Technologies and Services (Tragsatec) to carry out support tasks to process ERTE for the coronavirus.

This is reflected in a contract formalization announcement published this Sunday in the State official newsletter (BOE). The contract amounts to 139,982.60 euros.

TragsatecAs its own means, it will carry out support tasks for the General Directorate of Labor in the processing of temporary employment regulation files due to force majeure as a consequence of the coronavirus.

As a subsidiary of Tragsa -group controlled by 51% by the public holding SEPI-, Tragsatec is a company specialized in carrying out engineering, consulting and technical assistance activities in matters such as rural development, the marine environment or health and public health, among others, carrying out both studies and projects and technical services.

This firm, which carries out work to support the State in tasks of various kinds, was established definitively on February 13, 1990.

Officials of the Public State Employment Service (SEPE) managed last April more than 3.3 million individual unemployment benefits, a figure that practically multiplies by seven (+ 530%) to that registered in 2019, when it was around 511,848 files, while the workforce only increased by 10%.