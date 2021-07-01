Overflowing joy in training in Switzerland

07/01/2021

The Swiss footballers, who eliminated France in the round of 16 of the European Championship, were overflowing with joy and happiness in training this afternoon on the eve of the quarter-final match against Spain.

Laughter and jokes could be heard from all corners of the ancient Petrovski stadium, where Spain will soon train.

The footballers had a detail with the press and exercised for several minutes in front of the cameras and television.

Even the team captain, Granit Xhaka, who will not play the game for cards, joined the session with his now traditional dyed blonde hair.

To the Swiss coach, Vladimir PetkovicHe was also seen smiling and chatting with the Swiss press.