Overflow, Alexa Dellanos overshadows Celia Lora with very little | Instagram

In short, the beautiful Alexa Dellanos has left Celia Lora in oblivion, this after the influencer posed like the Mexican playmate with a pink swimsuit, in which of course, the daughter of Myrka dellanos posed with very little.

Pink being her specialty, like a barbie doll, the beautiful Alexa showed off her anatomy in her social networks in a very small two-piece swimsuit that revealed the voluptuousness of her charms.

The pretty swimsuit covered only the most essential of the famous model’s charms, which is why she stole more looks on the social network than herself Celia lora, daughter of Chela and Alex Lora.

Celia also posed in a pink swimsuit for social media, but this one had details in stones and more; However, even with this, he could not attract more attention with his charms than the beautiful Alexa dellanos.

Even though his number of followers is very different, Dellanos with more than 3 million and Lora with more than 10; This time it was the famous American who captured the most looks on the famous social network, Instagram.

Both girls are recognized by social media users for showing their curvy figure on social media and being really beautiful. In their content, both Alexa and Celia enjoy sharing photos with very little or in a swimsuit to impress their followers, who love that they constantly have new images with which to delight them.

The beautiful Alexa Dellanos is characterized by showing her lifestyle full of travel and enjoyment; while Celia Lora also shares various work projects, including those with MTV.

Currently, Celia is in promotion with the boys of Acapulco shore, a program with which she has gained great fame and acquired the pseudonym La Boss. Viewers enjoy a lot when the young woman is part of this reality in which they assure her specialty is to shed everything.

Little is known about Dellanos, something that cannot be said about Celia Lora since this woman has shown that she has nothing to hide, nor is she afraid to say anything; he often makes strong statements in his videos on his YouTube channel and on some television shows.