UFC Fight Night 172 completes the trio of events that Ultimate organized last week in Jacksonville, Florida (USA), to mark the return amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus. In the main event, Alistair Overeem (45-18-0, 1NC) and Walt Harris (13-7-0, 1NC) face off in a five-round heavyweight battle. The athletes were supposed to face off on December 7, but Harris left the fight after the disappearance of his stepdaughter – who was found dead by Alabama police. The fight was rescheduled to April 11, but had to be postponed because of Covid-19.

Overeem and Harris make the UFC main event this Saturday night (Photo: Playback / YouTube)

Photo: Lance!

Currently number eight in the division, Overeem enters the octagon in search of rehabilitation after being knocked out by Jairzinho Rozenstruik in late 2019. Ninth in the under 120kg category, Walt Harris has not lost for four fights. In his last appearance, in July, he knocked out Russian Aleksei Oleiniki.

Claudinha Gadelha in action



Brazilian Claudinha Gadelha (17-4-0) is back after ten months away from the octagon. The strawweight should have faced Alexa Grasso at UFC 246 in January, but the Mexican had trouble cutting her weight and was removed from the fight. Claudinha had another scheduled match – against Brazilian Marina Rodriguez – which was also canceled. In her last fight, in July 2019, potiguar defeated Canadian Randa Markos. This Saturday, Claudinha faces the American Angela Hill (12-7-0), who lives a good moment in the organization with three consecutive victories, the last one over Loma Lookboonmee, in February.

Edson Barboza in new division



The event in Jacksonville will also mark the debut of Brazilian Edson Barboza (20-8-0) in the featherweight division. After a successful career in lightweight, the athlete from Nova Friburgo suffered with some setbacks and chose to go down to the low category. In his last fight, Edson was defeated by Paul Felder in a controversial split decision. The opponent this time will be the American Dan Ige (13-2-0), who lives in a situation opposite to that of Edson. The Hawaiian, who participated in the debut season of the Contender Series, defeated his last five opponents – Mirsad Bektic being the most recent, in February.

Another Brazilian rookie



Completing the Brazilian team, miner Rodrigo Zé Colmeia (7-0-0) will finally make his UFC debut. The heavyweight had its first fight in the organization canceled twice before being confirmed for this Saturday’s event. Hired after participating in the Contender Series season, the fighter is undefeated with seven wins. The miner will face the American Don’Tale Mayes (7-3-0), who also entered the UFC after participating in the reality show. But Mayes is already on his second fight at the event – the first one, in October, was submitted by Ciryl Gane.

It is worth mentioning that the event, as a security protocol because of the pandemic, will not have an audience.



FULL CARD:

UFC Fight Night 172

Jacksonville, Florida (USA)

Saturday, May 16, 2020

Main Card

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

Strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Edson Barboza

Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs Krzysztof Jotko

Featherweight: Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera

Preliminary Card

Middleweight: Matt Brown vs. Miguel Baeza

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Irwin Rivera

Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr

Flyweight: Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella

Heavyweight: Rodrigo Zé Colmeia vs. Don’Tale Mayes

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga