Closing the set of events in Jacksonville, Florida (USA), Ultimate held UFC Fight Night 172 on Saturday night (16). In the main event, in a comeback, Alistair Overeem defeated Walt Harris by technical knockout in the second round, after almost being knocked out in the first round. The dispute was at heavyweight. The event, like the first two that marked the return of the franchise amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus, was with the gates closed.

With an incredible turn, Overeem defeated Harris by technical knockout in the main event (Photo: Reproduction)

Brazil had the presence of three athletes on the card and left with the balance of two victories. Cláudia Gadelha overcame Angela Hill in the co-main event, while Rodrigo Zé Colmeia submitted Don’Tale Mayes on his debut in the organization. Edson Barbosa lost to Dan Ige by split decision.

Overeem achieves spectacular turnaround

With just over a minute to fight, Walt Harris started a blitz on Alistair Overeem and narrowly missed the knockout. The Dutchman recovered, knocked down his opponent and stayed on top working a few strokes. For the second round, the two fighters looked worn out, but Overeem hit a high kick that was the beginning of the end for the American. “The Demolition Man” again took the opponent’s back and connected blows until referee Dan Miragliotta interrupted the confrontation, consolidating an incredible turn in the main event.

Overeem wins again after being defeated by Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Harris, who rose to the octagon for the first time after the death of his stepdaughter in late 2019, lost the unbeaten record of four fights.

Gadelha wins second victory



After exchanging blows at the beginning of the match, Cláudia Gadelha adopted the grappling posture and knocked Angela Hill down. On the ground, the Brazilian developed her game and applied blows. In the second round, the North American kept the confrontation standing, had a striking volume and got a knockdown.

The third round followed with Hill controlling the pace of the fight. The American kept her distance and applied the blows to the Brazilian. Claudinha responded to the attacks and managed to get close only in the final minute, but did not bring down the opponent. By split decision, Gadelha took the victory and has the second straight strawweight triumph. “Overkill” loses the invincibility of three fights.



Ige overcomes Barboza in an agitated fight

Dan Ige started the fight better and more aggressive, but Edson Barboza responded with a good right cross. The North American suffered the knockdown and the Brazilian still worked blows on the ground and pound. In the sequence, both were exchanging blows. At the beginning of the second round, Ige adopted the same stance of going up and seeking frank striking. The Nova Friburgo fighter tried to keep his distance and opted for low kicks. At the end, after feeling a blow to the waist line, the American tried to drop, but Barboza showed a good fall defense, fell on top and applied blows.

For the last round, the two fighters had a small drop in fitness. Edson maintained the counterattack tactic and thus connected blunt blows. In the final minute, Ige fell, but did not capitalize on incisive attacks. In the end, the North American won the split decision and reached the sixth straight victory in the UFC. The Brazilian, on the other hand, experienced his third consecutive defeat, the first as a featherweight. Fans questioned the final result on social media.

Jotko and Yadong win on the main card



Krzysztof Jotko controlled the confrontation, showed more fitness and overcame Eryk Anders by unanimous decision. The Pole adds his third consecutive victory. After two straight wins, the American is again defeated in the franchise. At the opening of the main card, Song Yadong and Marlon Vera had a lively confrontation for 15 minutes. In the end, by unanimous decision, the Chinese took the victory and generated the complaint of several athletes on social networks. “The Terminator” reached their fifth straight win in the organization, while “Chito” has a streak of five interrupted wins.

Zé Colmeia submits on UFC debut



UFC debutant, Rodrigo Zé Colmeia imposed the game in the first round. He moved around, knocked over Don’Tale Mayes on the single leg and even worked a few hits on the floor. In the second round, the North American went to the clinch, but in a good exit, the Brazilian fell again, went to the back and fitted the rear naked choke to finish his opponent and be undefeated in MMA. Still in the octagon, the Contender Series native said he wants to go to the gym to play some Fortnite. Mayes, who debuted with victory in the organization, knows the first setback.

Other highlights of the preliminary card



Closing the preliminary card, a great fight marked by turns. After almost being knocked out in the first round, Miguel Baeza recovered and knocked out Matt Brown in the second round with a left cross. Revealed by the Contender Series, “Caramel Thunder” sees its second straight win in the welterweight division. The experienced “The Immortal” has a two-game winning streak interrupted. In a stunning performance, Kevin Holland knocked out Anthony Hernandez in just 39 seconds of fighting. The athlete started the series to end the fight with a knee, then elbow and ended with a few more punches until referee Michael Cardoso paralyzed. The middleweight is recovering within the franchise. “Fluffy”, meanwhile, knows his second defeat in three fights for Ultimate.

Giga Chikadze showed technique in the standing fight, overcame Irwin Rivera and reached the third consecutive victory within the UFC. The Mexican, who agreed to replace Mike Davies two days before the event, debuted with defeat in the organization. However, its category of origin is bantamweight. “The Beast” agreed to fight in the featherweight division. In a lively and bloody fight, Nate Landwehr, in an irreverent way, defeated Darren Elkins by unanimous decision. “The Train” knows the first triumph in the franchise. “The Damage” already knows the fourth straight loss and can say goodbye to Ultimate. Debuting at flyweight, Cortney Casey submitted Mara Romero Borella with an armbar in the first round. The American is recovering after a setback, while the Italian is threatened with resignation after counting the third consecutive defeat.



CHECK THE RESULTS:

UFC Fight Night 172

Jacksonville, Florida (USA)

Saturday, May 16, 2020

Main Card

Alistair Overeem defeated Walt Harris by technical knockout in 2R

Cláudia Gadelha defeated Angela Hill by split decision of the judges

Dan Ige defeated Edson Barboza by split decision of the judges

Krzysztof Jotko defeated Eryk Anders by unanimous decision

Song Yadong defeated Marlon Vera by unanimous decision of the judges



Preliminary Card

Miguel Baeza defeated Matt Brown by technical knockout in 2R

Kevin Holland defeated Anthony Hernandez via technical knockout in 1R

Giga Chikadze defeated Irwin Rivera by unanimous decision of the judges

Nate Landwehr defeated Darren Elkins by unanimous decision

Cortney Casey submitted Mara Romero Borella with an armbar in the 1R

Rodrigo Zé Colmeia submitted Don’Tale Mayes with a rear naked choke in the 1R

