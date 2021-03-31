Overdue stimulus checks of $ 1,400 for Social Security recipients will be mailed over the weekend



Many of the payments will be submitted electronically and will be in bank accounts by April 7.

Photo: Jeff Fusco / Getty Images

The Social Security recipients and other Americans who normally do not file taxes can expect their stimulus checks to be processed this weekend, as announced by the Treasury Department.

Although the IRS began issuing the third stimulus checks in mid-March, deposits for approximately 30 million people receiving Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, and Railroad Retirement benefits have been delayed because the Social Security Administration (SSA, was late in sending the information it needed to the IRS.

The IRS received the information last week after a group of lawmakers lobbied the SSA to send the necessary information.

“If no additional issues arise, the IRS currently expects to complete that work and begin processing these payments by the end of this week,” the agency said, according to CNBC.

Many people in this group will receive their payments electronically, by direct deposit or on your Direct Express card.

The IRS Get My Payment tool will update once payments are processed. That won’t be until this weekend for those federal recipients who will receive a payment next week.

The agency also said it expects to send stimulus payments to Veterans Affairs (VA) recipients in mid-April.

